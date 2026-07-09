HealthLink Dimensions Adds Diaceutics Lab Data to Power Smarter Diagnostically Informed HCP Outreach

Diagnostic data gives pharma brand teams a way to build clinically intelligent HCP audiences and drive stronger campaign engagement

By putting our diagnostic intelligence into HealthLink Dimensions' framework, we're giving brand teams the ability to build audiences grounded in clinical reality.” — Scott Phillips, VP, Real World Data at Diaceutics

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions today announced that data from Diaceutics is now available to HealthLink clients for audience creation as a part of HealthLink Profile. With access to diagnostic activity insights, pharmaceutical brands and omnichannel teams can build more clinically relevant audiences and execute stronger campaigns across email, paid social, and programmatic channels.Diaceutics data gives brand teams visibility into which physicians are seeing relevant diagnostic activity in near real time. This enables pharmaceutical marketers to engage treating physicians earlier in the patient journey with messaging that aligns to the clinical realities they are managing today. The value is especially significant in complex and specialty therapeutic areas, where timely engagement can have the greatest impact.The two companies have worked together for more than three years, helping pharmaceutical brand teams build more clinically relevant HCP audiences across their campaigns. Adding Diaceutics lab data to HealthLink’s data and activation platform makes this data available to a broader set of customers as part of their HCP audience strategies.“Brand teams win when they can reach the right physician at the right moment with the right message,” said Amar Duggasani, Chief Executive Officer of HealthLink Dimensions. “Diaceutics gives us some of the strongest diagnostic data in the market. Adding this data means our customers can build sharper audiences and run stronger campaigns across the channels they already use, all with the privacy, security, and compliance standards they expect from us.”The integration reflects how HealthLink Dimensions builds its data and activation platform: pair best-in-class inputs like Diaceutics lab data with the privacy, security, and compliance standards pharmaceutical clients need to activate confidently."Reaching a physician is not enough. Reaching them with a message that reflects what their patients are actually experiencing today, that's what drives behavior change," said Scott Phillips, VP, Real World Data at Diaceutics. "By putting our diagnostic intelligence into HealthLink Dimensions' framework, we're giving brand teams the ability to build audiences grounded in clinical reality. That's the difference between a campaign that interrupts and one that resonates."HealthLink Dimensions helps pharmaceutical brands, agencies, hospitals, health plans, and life sciences organizations reach the right clinicians at the right moment. HealthLink Profile is the company’s verified dataset of U.S. healthcare professionals, refreshed monthly for accuracy and deliverability. The company’s activation capabilities turn that data into real-time HCP outreach across email, paid social, and programmatic, including a growing portfolio of clinical and digital engagement triggers that surface in-market signals as they happen. HealthLink Dimensions is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), holds TrustArc privacy certification, maintains SOC 2 Type II attestation, and is one of the few openly registered data brokers serving the space, reflecting the company’s commitment to privacy, security, and compliance. Learn more at healthlinkdimensions.com.Diaceutics is the intelligence and engagement company unlocking the full potential of diagnostic-driven therapies. Working at the intersection of data, science, and commercial strategy, Diaceutics’ goal is to ensure every eligible patient is identified, diagnosed, and receives the right therapy at precisely the right time.Trusted in the industry since 2005 and working with 18 out of 20 global pharma companies, Diaceutics is an international team of commercial strategists, scientists, researchers, data specialists, and technologists – united by a common cause: to close the gap between what science makes possible and what patients actually experience.Powered by proprietary data and timely diagnostic insights, Diaceutics delivers intelligence and engagement interventions that directly unlock more patient lives. These interventions help biopharma to: identify where patients are being missed; understand and improve real-world diagnostic pathways; and support HCP engagement aligned to treatment decision points.

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