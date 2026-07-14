New Hire With Near Data: JavaScript, SQL, and Python Lead the Skills U.S. Companies Hire Developers for in Latin America

An analysis of more than 2,000 job postings reveals what U.S. companies screen for when they build engineering teams in the region.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire With Near, a staffing and recruiting firm that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America, today shared new data on the technical skills those companies request most when hiring developers in Latin America. Across the developer and engineering roles in an analysis of 2,100 job postings from June 2025 to June 2026, JavaScript, SQL, and Python were the most-requested skills.

JavaScript and SQL topped the list, each appearing in about a quarter of developer roles in the first half of 2026. The JavaScript figure counts its common frameworks too, including React, Vue, and Angular. Python followed at about 19%, with cloud skills led by AWS at 15%. The mix points to what U.S. companies are building in the region: product and application teams that handle the front end, the database, and deployment, not narrow single-skill roles.

SQL was the one core skill to grow its share over the year, a sign that companies increasingly want engineers who can model data and write clean queries alongside their other work.

The data also offers a look at AI demand. The term "AI" appeared in about 36% of developer job descriptions in the first half of 2026, up from roughly 25% six months earlier. Most of that reflects demand for engineers who can build AI features into products, such as connecting to a model's API or shipping an AI-powered tool. Requirements for specialized machine-learning work held steady at around 15%.

"Our clients are rethinking where their engineering teams live," said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near. "They need to ship product, they can't wait three to six months to fill a role, and they can't always find or afford senior developers at home. Latin America gives them experienced engineers in JavaScript, Python, and SQL who work during their hours and start in weeks. That's why we're placing more technical talent than ever."

The findings add detail to a shift the firm has tracked across its placements: U.S. companies are building full-time, long-term engineering teams in Latin America, drawn by talent quality and overlapping working hours alongside lower salary costs compared to hiring in the U.S. Hire With Near sources and vets developers across the region, then handles screening, contracts, and payroll, delivering shortlists in three to five days. Most companies make a hire in under three weeks, compared with the three to six months a U.S. technical search often takes.

For more on why U.S. companies hire developers in Latin America, see: https://www.hirewithnear.com/blog/us-companies-hire-latam-developers

About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a staffing and recruiting agency that helps US companies hire remote talent from Latin America across all industries and all departments. Over 950 companies, like Jersey Mike's, Expensify, and Deel, work with Hire With Near to build their teams and save hundreds of thousands in overhead. With a 97% placement success rate, a 4.9 G2 rating, 80% retention rate beyond two years, and a 9.1/10 client satisfaction score, the firm handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support. They deliver shortlists in three to five days, and most companies hire in under three weeks. For more information, visit https://www.hirewithnear.com

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