New Hire With Near Data: Latin America Hiring by U.S. Companies Up 31% in Six Months, Led by Sales and Finance Roles

Top 5 Countries Where US Companies Hire Talent in Latin America

Hiring rose 67% year over year as companies scaled sales and finance teams in Latin America, and Brazil became the top country for placements.

Companies used to come to us with one hard-to-fill role. Now they come with a growth plan.” — Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire With Near, a staffing and recruiting firm that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America across all industries and departments, today released midyear hiring data showing that placements in the first half of 2026 rose 31% over the previous six months and 67% over the same period last year. The clearest shift inside that growth: U.S. companies are increasingly filling revenue and finance roles in Latin America.

Sales development representative (SDR) held its place as the most-placed role and widened its lead, with SDR placements up more than 70% half over half. Account executives and outbound engagement specialists entered the top ten most-placed roles for the first time, meaning four of the ten most-placed roles are now sales positions.

Finance moved almost as sharply. Bookkeeper jumped from twelfth to fifth among most-placed roles, the biggest move on the list, while accountant rose to second overall.

Seniority is climbing alongside volume. The share of placements at manager level roughly doubled in six months, as companies put Latin American professionals in charge of teams rather than only adding individual contributors.

The data also shows a changing map. Brazil became the top country for placements for the first time, accounting for more than one in five hires, ahead of Colombia and Argentina. Mexico grew more than 80%, placements in El Salvador more than doubled, and the Dominican Republic entered the top ten countries for the first time.

Hiring is also getting faster. The median new hire started work 10 days after being selected, down from 12 days in the prior half, and nearly four in ten started within a week.

"What we're seeing is companies coming back role after role," said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near. "A company hires a salesperson, then another, then an accountant to support what the sales team is bringing in. For a business with 30 or 40 employees, that's a real growth strategy, and it's why the fastest-growing segment of our placements is companies of 26 to 50 people."

More than half of all placements in the period went to companies with 50 or fewer employees, with the fastest growth among companies of 26 to 50 people.

The full midyear breakdown, including role rankings and country trends, is available on the Hire With Near blog: https://www.hirewithnear.com/midyear-hiring-report

About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a full-service recruiting and staffing partner for U.S. companies hiring top-performing remote talent in Latin America. Over 950 companies, like Jersey Mike's, Expensify, and Deel, work with Hire With Near to build their teams and save hundreds of thousands in overhead. With a 97% placement success rate, a 4.9 G2 rating, 80% retention rate beyond two years, and a 9.1/10 client satisfaction score, the firm handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support. They deliver shortlists in three to five days, and most companies hire in under three weeks. For more information, visit https://www.hirewithnear.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.