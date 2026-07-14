The Bed Bug Pros Bed Bug Professionals

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland Tops Worst Bed Bugs Cities List for over a Decade

The Land that we love, nestled on the shores of Lake Erie has consistently ranked in the top 5 worst bed bug cities. But WHY?

Our beautiful city is a well kept secret - We get overlooked as a top destination, yet here we are ranking among the largest cities in America for bed bugs.

Let’s dive into the common trends we see when we speak with customers every day.

Top Risk Factors for Bed Bugs in Cleveland

There has been a long standing belief that the largest risk factor for bed bugs is travel. While this may be the case in other cities, based on our experience that simply is not what we see in our area. Perhaps inbound travelers do bring bed bugs to our great city, but the majority of our clients are exposed to bed bugs in everyday life. Occasionally we will get a call regarding bed bug exposure from a recent trip, but the majority of our customers get bed bugs from much more routine exposures.

When we start a treatment process with our customers, there is some investigative work to determine how the exposure happened. Not only does this help us understand habits and behaviors, but it also identifies the highest risk factor to prevent ongoing and future infestations.

Top 3 Exposure Risks Our Customers Report;

Family + Friends

The number one reason we hear year in and year out, is exposure from a family member or friend. As a result we will typically coordinate multiple treatments across exposed households, to rid the issue entirely and prevent future recurrences.

Bed bugs will often spread like a cold or flu. If you have a cold or the flu, and spend time with someone, there is a chance they will catch it. Similarly with bed bugs, if someone that you spend a lot of time with has them, there is a chance you will get them. We spend time at family members or friends’ homes, we sit on their furniture, take personal belongings back and forth, ride in cars together - all of which can spread a bed bug problem. Many are hesitant to share this information, due to the negative stigma associated with bed bugs. Unfortunately the reality is one single pregnant female bed bug can hitchhike to a secondary household and begin an infestation.

There are certain protective and preventative measures you can take if you are aware of a bed bug problem at a family or friend’s home. It’s important to talk to a local expert to get custom tailored guidance.

Careers

The second most common reason we find for bed bug exposure is your job. High risk or not, essentially any business or organization has the potential for bed bug exposure in Northeast Ohio. One single customer or employee with bed bugs can lead to bed bugs at a business, thus in turn spreading to employee homes.

Certain careers are arguably more high risk than others in our area. Healthcare, transportation, public services / emergency services, home healthcare and social services all tend to be at a higher risk for bed bugs.

Many organizations in our area have adopted preventative protocols to protect their buildings and their employees. However employees must also practice preventative measures to ensure they do not bring bed bugs home.

Kiddos

Kids tend to share everything, including bed bugs! Exposure at schools and day care facilities, as well as habits playing with friends can all lead to a bed bug infestation in your home.

Kids often have more close contact with their friends socially, and are completely unaware of an issue like this. Coupled with close quarters at a school or day care, the issue can spread quickly in a community.

Protective Measures

If you or a loved one has bed bugs, there are certain protective measures to take before coming to or leaving your home.

If you have bed bugs at your home, you must dry your clothing on high heat immediately before leaving the house. Limit the personal belongings you take, and be very aware of the risk of spreading to your family, friends or workplace.

If a family member, friend or job is an exposure risk, then protecting yourself is critical! Immediately change and dry your exposed clothing on high heat before moving about your home upon returning.

Ultimately it’s ideal if you can limit contact until a bed bug treatment is completed and confirmed with a Certified Bed Bug Dog. However, for many that is simply not possible. Taking some extra precautions can protect all involved.

Lack of Extermination Expertise

More bed bugs, more great service providers one would think! Unfortunately in Northeast Ohio there is a lack of expertise to help those in need. Bed bugs can be extremely difficult to treat successfully, and require a thorough, well rounded approach. Routine pest control tactics are often ineffective, especially in severe infestations or any type of multi unit housing.

The blanket-type licensing in pest control is also a detriment when it comes to bed bugs. An inexperienced service technician that has zero education in effectively treating bed bugs just compounds the issue.

A combination of high pressure sales tactics and “spot treatments” are common in the industry as well, preying upon those in need in a time of crisis. This is simply not effective for bed bugs.

Lastly, there is also a lack of conversation on the topic, due to the stigma associated with it. You wouldn’t hesitate to ask a neighbor, friend or family member for a recommendation for a moving company or roofer, but you are not likely going to ask them for their favorite bed bug guy!

We always recommend using the local Cleveland Better Business Bureau to look at potential bed bug exterminator reviews and see feedback from real customers. The multi-step review verification process with the BBB assures that there are true reviews, and allows customers to provide feedback without publicly displaying their full name (which for many is a priority).

For those in Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties - Call the Bed Bug Pros. We are Northeast Ohio’s only full-service bed bug extermination company. We also have the only NESDCA certified bed bug dog in Northern Ohio. Call 216-544-8292 or request a free bed bug inspection today.

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