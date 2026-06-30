Discount Custom Cabinets Introduces Brooklyn Pearl — Soft, Refined Shaker Cabinetry Now Available for Pre-Order

Brooklyn Pearl Cabinets Brooklyn Pearl Kitchen Cabinets Brooklyn Pearl RTA Cabinets Brooklyn Pearl Pre Assembled Cabinets

Pre-orders open now; first shipments begin July 6, 2026

Brooklyn Pearl was created for customers who want the calm sophistication of a designer kitchen without the designer price tag” — James Corkish

NORTH CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discount Custom Cabinets today announced the launch of Brooklyn Pearl, the newest addition to its KCD Collection of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. Blending warm, understated elegance with everyday durability, Brooklyn Pearl is available for pre-order today, with the first orders beginning to ship July 6, 2026.

Brooklyn Pearl features a transitional Shaker door and drawer style finished in a soft, pearlescent painted hue that bridges timeless warmth and contemporary refinement. The look is designed to adapt beautifully to a range of spaces — from a light-filled, elegant kitchen to a serene, spa-inspired bathroom — and pairs easily with the homeowner's choice of hardware and accents.

"Brooklyn Pearl was created for customers who want the calm sophistication of a designer kitchen without the designer price tag," said a spokesperson for Discount Custom Cabinets. "It's soft, refined, and built to hold up to daily life — and pre-ordering now means it's ready to ship the moment our first run lands in July."

Built to Last

Brooklyn Pearl is engineered to meet the cabinet industry's most stringent standards, with construction details that prioritize strength and longevity:

- Solid birch hardwood and birch hardwood face frames

- 1/2-inch birch plywood box construction

- 3/4-inch adjustable shelves for flexible, ample storage

- Full-extension, soft-close, undermount drawer slides

- Six-way adjustable, concealed, soft-close hinges

- Full-overlay doors in a natural painted finish

Cabinets are available both ready-to-assemble (RTA) and preassembled, so customers can choose the option that best fits their timeline and budget at checkout.

Pricing and Availability

Brooklyn Pearl is offered as a complete 10x10 kitchen package, with regular pricing starting at $4,346.49 — a value-driven alternative to comparable custom cabinetry. The package includes a coordinated set of base, wall, sink base, corner, and bridge cabinets. A matching door sample is also available for customers who want to see and feel the finish before ordering.

Orders can be shipped via curbside delivery nationwide or picked up at one of four regional warehouse locations: Apopka, FL; Houston, TX; Raleigh, NC; and Reno, NV.

Pre-orders are open now at https://discountcustomcabinets.com/product/brooklyn-pearl/, with shipments beginning July 6, 2026. Discount Custom Cabinets' professional design team is available for free design consultations to help customers plan their space.

About Discount Custom Cabinets

Discount Custom Cabinets offers high-quality RTA and preassembled kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities at wholesale-direct pricing. Backed by a price-match guarantee and a knowledgeable in-house design team, the company helps homeowners, contractors, and multifamily builders bring beautiful, durable cabinetry to their projects. Discount Custom Cabinets' showroom is located at 5553 Whipple Ave NW #6, North Canton, OH 44720.



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