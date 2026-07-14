Đurić Confers with OSCE Secretary General

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, met today with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Feridun Sinirlioğlu, to discuss further cooperation with the Organization, the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as current regional and global issues.

Đurić noted that Serbia maintains good cooperation and an intensive dialogue with the OSCE’s institutions, expressing gratitude for the Organization’s support to Serbia in its reform process and on its path toward full membership in the European Union.

The Minister particularly highlighted the importance of the activities of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, emphasizing its significant role in protecting human rights and promoting interethnic dialogue.

The meeting also addressed the Belgrade–Pristina Dialogue, with Minister Đurić reaffirming Serbia’s commitment to the dialogue and expressing hope that conditions would soon be in place for the resumption of high-level talks, as well as for the implementation of the agreements already reached.

Addressing regional issues, the Serbian foreign minister stressed that regional cooperation is one of Serbia’s foreign policy priorities and that preserving peace and stability in the region remains one of the country's key interests.