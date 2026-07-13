RFI: Commercial-scale Distributed Battery Storage in the District

DOEE is requesting input from interested parties available to provide services in the District of Columbia regarding how distributed batteries can provide key grid services in the District. DOEE is particularly interested in parties with interest and expertise in deploying batteries of between 100 kW and 30 MW of capacity in any one location.

This Request for Information (RFI) seeks responses from battery manufacturers, installers, the local utility, academic institutions, engineering firms, and other parties with relevant information on the role that distributed batteries can play in addressing various grid needs in the District of Columbia, including supporting so-called n – 1 scenarios, where key grid resources are not available, as well as addressing grid needs such as peak shaving, demand response, demand charge savings, frequency regulation, voltage regulation, black start, system capacity needs, and other relevant grid services.

This is a Request for Information (RFI) only – it is not being posted as an actual statement of work (SOW) at this time, nor does it constitute a Request for Proposal (RFP) or Request for Application (RFA) or a promise to issue an RFP or RFA in the future.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFI by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below

Email a request to [email protected] with “RE: Distributed Battery RFI” in the subject line.



Responses should be submitted via email to [email protected] with the subject line “Distributed Battery RFI – [Primary Respondent Name]” by August 15, 2026.

An informational session will be held:

July 24, 2026, 11:00 AM Eastern Time

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Meeting number (access code): 2301 365 2813

Meeting password: public

DOEE may choose to reissue this RFI again at a later date to gather further input.