Public Comment and Public Meeting Proposed Plan for Operable Unit 2 Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C.
The Department of the Navy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) invite public comment on the proposed remedial action plans for Operable Unit 2 (OU2) at the Washington Navy Yard (WNY). Proposed Plans are issued as part of the Navy’s Environmental Restoration (ER) Program to describe the background and rationale for proposed remedial action.
Public Meeting: A public meeting will be held to provide an overview of OU2, investigation findings, remedial alternatives evaluated, and preferred alternative; answer questions; and accept public comments:
WHEN: Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: Earth Conservation Corps’ Monique Johnson Anacostia River Center at Diamond Teague Park
1520 First Street, SE
Washington, DC 20003
Public Comments: The public is encouraged to review and comment on the Proposed Plan for OU2. Public comment begins July 13, 2026, and ends August 13, 2026. The final decision for OU2 will be made only after the public comment period has ended. The Proposed Plan and related environmental documents are available for public review at:
D.C. Public Library
Southwest Branch Library
900 Wesley Place, SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 724-4298
Washington Navy Yard Library
850 Kidder Breese, SE
Washington, DC 20374
(202) 433-4132
These documents are also available online at:
https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Divisions/Environmental/Products-andServices/Environmental-Restoration/WASHINGTON/Washington-Navy-Yard/
Please email your written comments to Ms. Regina Adams at the address below by August 13, 2026.
Please see attachments below.
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