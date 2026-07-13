Become a Seattle Urban Nature Guide This Fall

Do you love spending time outdoors? Are you passionate about connecting people with nature? Join Seattle Parks and Recreation as a Seattle Urban Nature Guide (SUN Guide) and help inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

Seattle Urban Nature Guides lead hands-on environmental education programs for school groups, families, and community members in parks across the city. Along the way, volunteers will build valuable skills in public speaking, leadership, environmental education, and group facilitation, while becoming part of a welcoming community of volunteers and staff.

As a SUN Guide, you’ll receive FREE training in environmental education techniques and equity-centered practices before leading engaging programs in Seattle’s forests, beaches, playgrounds, and other natural spaces.

Applications for our Fall 2026 Seattle Urban Nature Guide Training are now open!

Apply by August 4, 2026, to be considered for this fall’s volunteer training cohort: https://www.volgistics.com/appform/1912214388

For additional information about the volunteer role, training schedule, and program expectations, please review the Seattle Urban Nature Guide Position Description.

Questions? Email PKSNatureFieldTrips@seattle.gov.

We hope you’ll join us in helping Seattle residents and visitors discover, appreciate, and care for our city’s incredible parks and natural areas.