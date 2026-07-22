Councilmember Foster leads committee approval of bill protecting homeowner privacy and generational wealth

City Council will consider final passage on July 28

Today, the Housing, Arts, and Civil Rights Committee passed legislation (Council Bill 121259), introduced by Councilmember Dionne Foster (Position 9), that will safeguard homeowners’ privacy and protect them from predatory homebuyers. The bill creates a City-managed ‘Do Not Solicit” list, shielding property owners from unwanted sales contacts and pressure tactics.

“For too long, we’ve seen seniors, low-income families, and those in historically marginalized communities displaced from our city, in part due to predatory homebuying practices that push homeowners to sell their homes for less than they are worth,” said Councilmember Foster. “I’ve heard from homeowners all across the city who describe feeling preyed upon by these incessant calls, texts, and mailings, and who wish the City had acted sooner to protect homeowners. Building on legislation that the City Council passed last year, this bill will help families build generational wealth by disrupting excessive solicitation and ensuring homeowners can live in peace in their homes.”

Councilmember Foster’s legislation:

Allows property owners who have been solicited to sell their property and do not wish to receive further real estate solicitations to have their name and address added to a Do Not Solicit List.

Seattle’s Office of Civil Rights will maintain a public Do Not Solicit List of property owners who have indicated they do not want to be contacted about selling their property. Placement on the Do Not Solicit List constitutes a clear expression that the owner does not wish to sell their property and does not wish to be solicited.

Individuals or entities, including, but not limited to real estate brokers, agents, their employees, or representatives, may not solicit a property owner to sell their property when the owner does not wish to do so. Solicitation includes in-person visits, phone calls, mailings, and digital communications.

Violations of this policy may result in civil penalties of $1,000 for the first violation and $2,000 for subsequent violations within a year, as well as provide the affected property owner with the right to pursue a private cause of action.

“Black Legacy Homeowners has spent years working to protect Black homeowners and preserve Black homeownership in Seattle. We have heard directly from families who are constantly pressured to sell, often through aggressive off-market tactics designed to take advantage of longtime homeowners. This legislation is long overdue and gives residents a clear way to say: our homes are not for sale, and we deserve to live in peace. We are still here, and we shall not be moved,” said Chukundi Salisbury, Executive Director, Black Legacy Homeowners.

“We at Beacon Hill have 40,000 residents with 70% people of color and 40% immigrants and refugee residents. Many of us are on high alert for threats from ICE,” said Maria Batayola, Chair, Beacon Hill Council. “Unsolicited phone calls, texts, and mailings to homeowners from businesses that offer to buy our homes with no competition are predatory practices. It creates fear and stress for our vulnerable neighbors. This legislation is an important bill that can provide relief in this area.”

Councilmember Foster’s legislation was informed by responses from 74 residents who filled out a recent survey on predatory homebuying tactics. The results show how widespread the practice of unwanted solicitation of homeowners is, and how it impacts our communities.

Background

Similar legislation establishing Do Not Solicit lists have been adopted in New York and Philadelphia. The legislation also builds on homeowner protections that were previously adopted by the City Council in 2025.

What’s next

The legislation will be discussed and considered by the City Council at the July 28 meeting.

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