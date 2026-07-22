Investing in Seattle’s kids: Committee finalizes plan to support early learning, K-12 students, and Seattle Promise

Today Councilmember Maritza Rivera (District 4), chair of the Select Committee on the Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise (FEPP) Levy, celebrated the passage of the implementation plan out of committee.

“For 35 years, Seattle voters have consistently invested in setting our kids up for a lifetime of success. This includes high-quality early learning all the way to universal, free access to a college degree or a path to the trades through the Seattle Promise. Passing this Implementation and Evaluation Plan ensures we honor the voters’ trust and achieve meaningful results,” said Chair Rivera, who oversaw the implementation planning process.

Key points included in the implementation and evaluation plan:

Expanded path to trades opportunities

Formation of an interdepartmental team for levy coordination

Food assistance

Academic supports such as tutoring and mentoring as well as school safety supports

The implementation plan (Council Bill 121240) is a required component of the FEPP Levy. It outlines how levy-funded strategies will be chosen and evaluated, setting key priority criteria and measurable goals. Additionally, the plan establishes the schedule for selecting service partners and the framework for measuring individual and overall levy impacts.

“I also want to thank former Mayor Harrell’s administration who helped build the framework of the FEPP Levy, which led to this I&E Plan. The FEPP Levy was successful because we, as a Council, showed our work. In six years, I want to be in this same position — where kids who received these investments are better off and thriving,” added Chair Rivera.

Background

In 2025 the Council developed the $1.3 billion FEPP levy renewal which 80% of Seattle voters approved. The levy included critical funding in a number of educational areas, including $658.2 million for early learning, $235 million for K-12 health and safety, and $82.5 million for post-secondary education and career support.

What’s next

The implementation and evaluation plan now heads to the Full Council for final discussion and consideration. That vote is expected on July 28.

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