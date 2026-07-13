Robbery Suspects Arrested in Kirkland After Pursuit

A Seattle police pursuit ended in Kirkland Saturday night after officers arrested three robbery suspects and recovered a firearm that was thrown from the vehicle.

On July 11 at 8:36 p.m., a 27-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted in North Seattle. When officers arrived and contacted the victim, the man said he and his family were walking home after leaving a restaurant at Northgate Mall when a green Kia nearly hit them around Northeast 103rd Street and 5th Avenue Northeast.

The victim said the Kia, occupied by four people, began following them home. One passenger exited the vehicle and chased the victim on foot. The Kia made a U-turn and caught up to the victim, and he exchanged words with the driver. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim, threatening him and stealing his sunglasses. Another passenger got out and punched the victim before the group drove south on 5th Avenue Northeast.

Police soon located the green Kia in the 10800 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast. The vehicle matched the victim’s description, and four people were standing outside. Seeing officers, the group got back into the Kia and drove east on Northeast Northgate Way. Officers attempted a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights. The driver sped away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle reached speed between 80 to 90 miles per hour. Officers pursued the vehicle through several jurisdictions, including Lake Forest Park and Kenmore, as it drove around Lake Washington before it stopped in the 9700 block of Northeast Juanita Drive in Kirkland, Washington.

Police arrested three men, ages 18, 19, and 24, along with an 18-year-old woman. During the pursuit someone inside the Kia threw a 10mm firearm from the vehicle. Officers later recovered the gun. Also, during the initial search 10mm bullets were found on one of the suspects.

The three men were booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery, eluding, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers identified the woman and released her.

Robbery Unit detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident Number: 2026-202517/North Precinct /L2