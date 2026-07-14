Governor McKee Ceremonially Signs Warehouse Worker Protection Act

Published on Monday, July 13, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI — On Monday, Governor Dan McKee was joined by bill sponsors Senate Majority Leader Frank Ciccone (D-Dist. 7, Providence, Johnston) and Representative Evan Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick, East Greenwich); Matt Taibi, the Secretary-Treasurer for Teamsters Local 251; Patrick Leonard of Teamsters 251; Bridget Quinn, the Legislative Director for Teamsters Joint Council 10; and Patrick Crowley, President of Rhode Island AFL-CIO as he ceremonially signed legislation (S2504A/H7364A).

The law now requires employers to provide employees, upon their hire, with a written description of their daily tasks, expectations and quotas that they’re expected to complete. This also includes what materials might be produced or handled.

With Governor McKee’s signature, Rhode Island is the 7th state to enact the legislation (California, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Washington, and Connecticut).

“Hard-working people deserve to know exactly what is expected of them,” said Governor McKee. “This law empowers warehouse workers, promotes safety, and sets clear communication standards, so we keep Rhode Island’s economy moving forward.”

“This is a worker protection bill that will ensure fairness and clear communication between warehouse employees and their employers. Employees need to know what exactly their job is, and they in no way should be penalized if their job responsibilities have not been clearly communicated to them,” said Leader Ciccone.

“This legislation outlines a clear line of communication between employees and employers in warehouse settings. In a time when A.I., automation and increased digital and video surveillance are affecting workers and their jobs, this bill will provide support and protections that warehouse workers can expect and rely upon, which in turn will let workers do their jobs without worry or distraction,” said Representative Shanley.

“Now, warehouse workers can hold employers accountable for safety on the job every day and promote a fair work environment,” said Taibi. “We’re proud to support this legislation.”