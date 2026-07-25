Governor McKee Ceremonially Signs Bills Protecting Immigrant Rights, Promoting Safer Communities

Published on Friday, July 24, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI — On Friday, Governor Dan McKee was joined by Senate President Valarie Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence), bill sponsors, and advocates at the Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island to ceremonially sign a series of bills that support and protect immigrants, while ensuring all proper legal channels and civil liberties are followed when dealing with federal immigration authorities.

Friday’s event was hosted by Dorcas International, a local nonprofit that offers education, language learning, employment services, citizenship and immigration legal services, and more to those living in Rhode Island.

“We’re going to make sure we stand by the people that live in this state, and this legislation does exactly that,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Families and hard-working Rhode Islanders deserve to feel safe and have access to all the civil liberties they are guaranteed. I’m proud to sign these bills, and I thank the General Assembly and advocates for their work.”

The legislation was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Frank Ciccone (D-Dist. 7, Providence, Johnston); Representative Brandon Potter (D-Dist. 16, Cranston); Representative Leonela Felix (D-Dist. 61, Pawtucket); Senator Jonathon Acosta (D-Dist. 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket); Senator Meghan Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence); Representative Joshua Giraldo (D-Dist. 56, Central Falls); Senator Ana Quezada (D-Dist. 2, Providence); and Representative Jose Batista (D-Dist. 12, Providence).

The first piece of legislation (H7202/S2605), sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Ciccone and Representative Potter, establishes a state-level civil cause of action that allows individuals to seek damages and legal relief when federal officials, acting under color of federal law, violate rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

“States serve as an important safeguard when questions arise about the protection of constitutional rights. Rhode Island has an obligation to ensure that all law enforcement activity carried out within our communities meets the standards set forth in the Constitution,” said Leader Ciccone.

“Under the Trump administration, federal officials have invaded our states and blatantly disregarded the constitutional rights of the citizens whose communities they have occupied. These abuses are only growing more brazen. This federal government will not police itself, so individual Rhode Islanders need a defense in state courts to protect their constitutional rights, which is exactly what this legislation provides,” said Representative Potter. “For too long, federal officials have enjoyed broad immunity against lawsuits in federal court, a deficiency in our legal system that this lawless administration has made heartbreakingly clear. I am proud that Rhode Island has stepped up to our residents’ defense.”

The second piece of legislation (H7198A/S2047A), sponsored by Senator Acosta and Representative Felix, clarifies the legal definitions of misdemeanors and felonies and defines a “year” as 364 days to close a federal immigration loophole that can trigger deportation for minor offenses.

“As we continue to recognize the injustices enshrined throughout our judicial system that have had detrimental impacts predominantly on residents of color or limited socio-economic status, this bill will help correct an unintentional overlap between federal immigration law and Rhode Island General Laws on misdemeanors,” said Senator Acosta. “The passage of this bill is even more important now due to the deplorable rhetoric and actions coming out of Washington with the current administration. Updating these outdated definitions will help alleviate persistent judicial injustices while also saving the taxpayers money and easing pressures on the correctional system. Most importantly though, this bill will have a meaningful and beneficial impact on the lives of individuals who have made mistakes, but who are also sincere and genuine about being productive members of our society.”

“Reducing a maximum sentence by a single day may seem like a small change, but for many Rhode Island families it can mean the difference between staying together and being torn apart,” said Representative Felix. “Under federal immigration law, a low-level offense carrying a potential one-year sentence can trigger severe immigration consequences, including deportation, even when no jail time is imposed. This bill closes that loophole for minor, nonviolent offenses while preserving appropriate penalties for serious crimes. A lawful permanent resident who has lived, worked, paid taxes, and raised a family in Rhode Island for decades should not face deportation because of a technicality in our sentencing laws. This legislation brings greater fairness and proportionality to our justice system.”

The third piece of legislation (H7360Aaa/S2045Aaa), sponsored by Senator Kallman and Representative Batista, prohibits civil arrests at Rhode Island courthouses without a valid judicial warrant, ensuring residents can attend hearings, testify, or seek protection orders without fear of immigration or civil enforcement actions.

“When ICE targets Rhode Islanders in our courthouses, it has a chilling effect on our justice system. Our courts only remain free and fair when every defendant, plaintiff and witness — regardless of their immigration status — can access them without fear of detention and deportation,” said Senator Kallman. “Under this administration, ICE’s persistent targeting of individuals who are fulfilling their legal rights and responsibilities at our courthouses has deprived those with uncertain immigration status of the justice they deserve and hurts public safety by depriving our courts of essential community participation, including witnesses. This act will limit federal overreach and ensure that all Rhode Islanders can exercise the right to their day in court.”

“The integrity, fairness, and accessibility of our courts must be protected at all costs. The Protect Our Courts Act ensures that individuals can access our courts without fear of warrantless immigration enforcement actions,” said Representative Batista. “Justice depends on people being willing and able to participate in the legal process, and this legislation helps safeguard that fundamental principle.”

The fourth piece of legislation (H7434A/S3339), sponsored by Senator Quezada and Representative Giraldo, prohibits ICE employees, agents, or officials from being within two hundred feet of any polling place during voting, including early voting and election day voting.

“With our immigrant population showing a very real and palpable fear of ICE agents, it is imperative that we establish these safeguards to protect the right to vote,” said Senator Quezada. “Federal law clearly prohibits intimidation and coercion that interferes with a person’s right to vote. That intimidation can effectively suppress voter turnout — particularly in communities of new Americans who already feel disenfranchised.”

“This law protects the integrity of our elections by ensuring that every eligible Rhode Island voter can exercise their right to vote free from intimidation,” said Representative Giraldo. “It creates a 200-foot buffer to prevent the presence of federal immigration officials at or near public polling locations in a way that could chill election participation. As someone from a family of immigrants from Colombia, I can tell you first-hand that the presence of ICE vehicles or personnel absolutely will intimidate first-generation immigrants — naturalized citizens and lawful voters. This is particularly true in communities such as Central Falls, which I represent, that have a large population of immigrants.”

“For more than 100 years, Dorcas International has worked to cultivate an inclusive community for immigrants and those seeking refuge,” said Milagro Sique, Chief Executive Officer, Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island. “This population has been unfairly targeted by the federal government, especially in the last 18 months, and we are pleased that the State of Rhode Island is doing the work to protect the individuals and families we serve. We are grateful to Governor McKee and for the collaborative efforts of our fellow advocacy organizations to enact these pieces of legislation.”