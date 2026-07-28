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Governor McKee Directs Flags Lowered in Memory of Dr. Isadore Ramos

Published on Tuesday, July 28, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee has directed that Rhode Island state flags be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment of former East Providence Mayor Dr. Isadore Ramos. Dr. Ramos, also known as “Izzy,” was the first American mayor of Cape Verdean descent. 

"The passing of Dr. Ramos is a profound loss for Rhode Island,” said Governor Dan McKee. “A true son of East Providence, Dr. Ramos dedicated his life to educating generations of students and serving the community he loved. Through his kindness, leadership, and commitment to others, he set an example for all of us. He will never be forgotten. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and everyone mourning his loss.” 

The Governor asks Rhode Islanders to lower their state flags as a sign of respect. 

Check the flag status at: governor.ri.gov.

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Governor McKee Directs Flags Lowered in Memory of Dr. Isadore Ramos

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