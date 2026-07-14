National Best Warrior Competition 2026 Conducts...
Competitors for the 2026 ARNG Best Warrior Competition conduct helocast operations as a part of the competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Nyesha Louima)
VIDEO INFO
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 19:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014511
|VIRIN:
|260711-A-OW673-4721
|Filename:
|DOD_111838104
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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