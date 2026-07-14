Competitors for the 2026 ARNG Best Warrior Competition conduct helocast operations as a part of the competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Nyesha Louima) VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2026 Date Posted: 07.13.2026 19:32 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1014511 VIRIN: 260711-A-OW673-4721 Filename: DOD_111838104 Length: 00:01:44 Location: FLORIDA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2026 Conducts Helocast, by SPC Nyesha Louima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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