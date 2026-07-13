National Night Out 2026
The annual National Night Out event is Tuesday, August 4 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm in Broomfield County Commons Park!
Broomfield joins other communities across the nation to celebrate this all-hazard safety event at the Broomfield County Commons Park. There are interactive learning stations, all-hazard preparedness education centers, a demonstration by North Metro Fire Rescue showing extrication from a car, a police K-9 demonstration and an interactive SWAT display.
In addition to the traditional police and fire vehicles, touch-a-truck includes big city trucks that take care of Broomfield's streets and kids can climb inside to see what they are all about!
Timeline of Events:
5:30 AirLife Landing (Weather Pending)
6:15 Extrication Demonstration by North Metro Fire
7:00 K-9 Demonstration
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