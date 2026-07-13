Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,460 in the last 365 days.

Cram the Cruiser

Event: Cram the Cruiser School Supply Drive with the Broomfield Police Department
Date: Friday, July 31 
Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm 
Location: Walmart at 4651 W. 121st Avenue, Broomfield, CO

Supplies that are needed:

  • Backpacks
  • Crayons and Colored Pencils
  • Dry Erase Markers
  • Folders and Binders
  • Erasers and Sharpeners
  • Glue Sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Lunch Boxes
  • Markers and Paints
  • Notebooks
  • Pencils and Pens
  • Ruler and Compass
  • Scissors
  • Sticky Notes
  • MORE!!! 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cram the Cruiser

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.