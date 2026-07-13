Event: Cram the Cruiser School Supply Drive with the Broomfield Police Department

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location: Walmart at 4651 W. 121st Avenue, Broomfield, CO Supplies that are needed: Backpacks

Crayons and Colored Pencils

Dry Erase Markers

Folders and Binders

Erasers and Sharpeners

Glue Sticks

Highlighters

Lunch Boxes

Markers and Paints

Notebooks

Pencils and Pens

Ruler and Compass

Scissors

Sticky Notes

MORE!!!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.