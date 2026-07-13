Cram the Cruiser
Event: Cram the Cruiser School Supply Drive with the Broomfield Police Department
Date: Friday, July 31
Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location: Walmart at 4651 W. 121st Avenue, Broomfield, CO
Supplies that are needed:
- Backpacks
- Crayons and Colored Pencils
- Dry Erase Markers
- Folders and Binders
- Erasers and Sharpeners
- Glue Sticks
- Highlighters
- Lunch Boxes
- Markers and Paints
- Notebooks
- Pencils and Pens
- Ruler and Compass
- Scissors
- Sticky Notes
- MORE!!!
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