Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,524 in the last 365 days.

Water Resources Development Act of 2026 Congressionally Directed Spending Requests

In developing this year’s Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee received requests from several Senators for both new Environmental Infrastructure (EI) authorizations and budget authority modifications to existing EI authorizations. These EI requests — if not included in the annual report submitted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) under section 7001 of the Water Resources Reform and Development Act of 2014 (33 U.S.C. 2282d) — may constitute congressionally directed spending items under Rule XLIV of the Standing Rules of the Senate.

 

The Committee followed the Senate Rules requirements for consideration of these requests, including requiring all Senators to submit financial certification disclosures attesting that neither they nor their immediate family has any financial interest in any of the items requested.

 

By State, each Senator’s requests as they were made to the Committee are linked below. Questions regarding individual requests should be directed to the requesting office.

 

WRDA 2026 Financial Disclosures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Water Resources Development Act of 2026 Congressionally Directed Spending Requests

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.