EPW Committee Announces Markup of the Water Resources Development Act of 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Chairman of the EPW Committee, announced plans for the Committee to mark up the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2026 (WRDA 2026) on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The Water Resources Development Act is biennial legislation that authorizes flood risk management, navigation, and ecosystem restoration projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). WRDA 2026 also reauthorizes the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water and wastewater infrastructure programs, including the State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The legislation was developed in partnership with Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Chairman of the of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee; Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), Ranking Member of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee; and Adam Schiff (D.Calif.), Ranking Member of the EPW Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife Subcommittee.

“Our markup to advance this significant package of legislation demonstrates a bipartisan commitment to maintaining and upgrading the nation’s water infrastructure. The Ocean State stands to benefit much from this bill, which supports investments in safe drinking water and wastewater systems as well as flood risk management, ecosystem restoration, and navigation,” said Ranking Member Whitehouse.

“The Army Corps of Engineers conducts essential work to modernize water resources infrastructure, manage risk from floods and coastal storms, and improve navigation along our waterways and at Ports. This work protects lives and property, and bolsters our economy. As Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, I am proud to have led this bipartisan effort in crafting WRDA 2026, which will provide the Army Corps with the resources it needs to continue its critical work nationwide. WRDA 2026 will also help provide West Virginia with vital funds to address our water infrastructure needs. This bill includes key wins for West Virginia and all fifty states. I hope to see it move forward with strong bipartisan support during Wednesday’s business meeting,” said Chairman Capito.

“As Ranking Member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, I am so proud of this bipartisan effort and the commitment we've had to advancing this critical legislation. I’m especially proud to have fought for provisions that deliver real results for Maryland — from increasing the federal cost share for the Cumberland flood risk management project to extending federal participation in the Assateague Island Shoreline Restoration and authorizing a funding increase for the Chesapeake Bay Oyster Recovery Program. We’re working together to modernize our infrastructure, protect our habitats, accomplish our environmental goals, and support communities across the country and Maryland. That is worth celebrating,” said Senator Alsobrooks.

“Under both Republican and Democrat leadership, members of the Environment and Public Works Committee have worked together to pass a bipartisan Water Resources Development Act every two years through regular order. This year’s WRDA is a testament to the continued cooperation of the committee, especially the leadership of Chairman Capito and Ranking Member Whitehouse. The bill delivers wins for communities across North Dakota and the nation by authorizing critical water infrastructure programs, advancing efforts to streamline project delivery, and pursuing key regulatory reforms. I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this done,” said Senator Cramer.

“Our bipartisan legislation will provide critical resources to address water supply, conservation and development, advance resilient water infrastructure, and deliver clean drinking water to millions of Americans. In California, these investments will lower rising water bills, provide necessary flood protection, and modernize aging infrastructure to ensure reliable access to safe drinking water,” said Senator Schiff.

The bill text is available here.

A section-by-section overview of the bill is available here.