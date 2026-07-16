EPW Committee Passes Bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2026

– Today, the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee voted unanimously to pass the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2026 introduced by Chairman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), and Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

The Water Resources Development Act is biennial legislation that authorizes flood risk management, navigation, and ecosystem restoration projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). The bill authorizes 61 feasibility studies and 15 new or modified construction projects across the country. WRDA 2026 also reauthorizes the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water and wastewater infrastructure programs, including the State Revolving Funds (SRFs).

“WRDA 2026 is an incredible bipartisan achievement that will strengthen water resources infrastructure and increase access to clean and safe drinking water nationwide. I look forward to the impact this bill will have on my home state of West Virginia as it supports flood risk management efforts, restores ecosystems, strengthens cybersecurity for critical water systems, and provides vital funding for water infrastructure projects across our state. I am proud to see this legislation move forward with strong bipartisan support,” said Chairman Capito.

“The advancement of this significant package of legislation demonstrates a bipartisan commitment to maintaining and upgrading the nation’s water infrastructure. The Ocean State stands to benefit much from this bill, which support investments in safe drinking water and wastewater systems as well as flood risk management, ecosystem restoration, and navigation,” said Ranking Member Whitehouse.

Click here to view the bill text.

Click here to view a section-by-section overview of the bill.

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