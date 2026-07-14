2026 'Shanghai Summer' Launch Ceremony

The West Bund International Convention and Exhibition Center hosts the launch of the 2026 “Shanghai Summer” International Consumption Season in Shanghai. Representatives of government departments and participating organisations attend the launch of the themed service products and “Must” series rankings for the 2026 “Shanghai Summer” International Consumption Season. A Shanghai Summer-themed trolleybus passes through central Shanghai with the Oriental Pearl Tower in the background.

Shanghai Summer 2026 launches with 11 flagship events, family-friendly experiences and enhanced services for international visitors.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As an important initiative to promote inbound consumption during the summer season and enhance the global appeal of Shanghai as an international consumption center, the 2026 “ Shanghai Summer ” International Consumption Season officially opened on July 3, at the West Bund International Convention and Exhibition Center. Chen Jining, Secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, attended the launch ceremony and officially inaugurated the 2026 “Shanghai Summer” International Consumption Season. Gong Zheng, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee and Mayor of Shanghai, delivered a speech.This year’s “Shanghai Summer” is themed “Shanghai Summer, Join the Family Fun”, focusing on family-oriented consumption scenarios. Centered around the full-chain experience of “dining, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping and entertainment”, it will introduce 11 international benchmark events, a range of differentiated family-themed packages, and citywide inbound travel convenience services. Together, these initiatives will continue to amplify the vitality of Shanghai’s summer consumption market and further enhance the city’s global appeal and influence as an international consumption center.At the launch event, the 11 benchmark events were presented under the six thematic sections of “S-U-M-M-E-R”, covering sports carnivals, city walks, cultural and museum explorations, live music, entertainment festivities and leisure experiences. Key events include the Shanghai ATP1000 Masters, the MXGP World Motocross Championship China Shanghai Stop, the 3rd Shanghai International Light Festival, 2027 Spring/Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, “On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas” at the Shanghai Museum, the 2026 Shanghai Summer Music Festival, the 10th Anniversary Summer Celebration of Shanghai Disney Resort, the 2nd Shanghai International Game Animation Festival, Xiaohongshu’s 2nd RED LAND, the 28th Pet Fair Asia, and the Shanghai Tourism Festival Summer Tourism Season. These major events will take place successively over the coming months, offering residents and visitors a rich and diverse summer experience.To further enhance consumption convenience for visitors to Shanghai, especially inbound travelers, the launch event also saw the release of eight themed service products and the “Must” series rankings, integrating resources across transportation, tourism services, accommodation and dining, payment convenience, and consumer offers, China Eastern Airlines is focusing on family travel by launching themed flights, exclusive airfare offers and a range of city IP co-branded products, enabling air travel to connect visitors with more of the city’s highlights. Bank of China has upgraded its Departure Tax Refund 2.0 service, enabling “tax refunds upon purchase” across more scenarios and creating a more efficient international consumption experience. China UnionPay has introduced a series of measures under “Worry-free Payment, Shop Shanghai”, helping domestic and international visitors fully enjoy Shanghai Summer through a seamless payment experience. Visa has upgraded its Visa Payment-Friendly Demonstration Zone, introducing more innovative payment methods to create a more convenient international consumption experience. Jin Jiang International Group has upgraded its bilingual service Jinwei Huzhao 2.0, seamlessly combining global cuisine with accommodation and travel, layering in consecutive-stay discounts, and launching parent-child city walk packages to create a new citywide holiday experience. Jiushi Shanghai Pass has introduced multiple “Enjoy Summer” themed products, including the Xiaoxia Limited Pass, museum-and-culture passes, art museum passes and overseas NFC virtual transport cards, creating a one-stop urban culture, tourism, consumption and mobility experience for visitors from China and around the world. The themed service products create a one-stop service system covering dining, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping and entertainment, continuously optimizing an internationally friendly consumption environment and enabling global visitors to explore and experience Shanghai with greater ease.

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