ReSilt Vitro™: From Urban Waste to Regenerative Design

Light diffusing across charred wood and a ReSilt Vitro vase, revealing the texture and quiet materiality of transformation. The stacked ReSilt Vitro™ discs, illuminated to emphasize their transparent structure and circular symmetry. A ReSilt Vitro™ vase positioned within the 'Abandonment - Transformed - Reimagined' installation at Shanghai Design Week, blending sustainable materiality with the city's skyline as backdrop.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReSilt Vitro™: From “Abandonment” to “Symbiosis”In an era where sustainable design is becoming a core narrative, the “materials revolution” is not just about recycling—it is about combining design and technology to give waste a new sensory and aesthetic value.Developed jointly by the Sustainable Practice Center of Shanghai Design Week (SPC) and Shanghai CEO Technology Co., Ltd., ReSilt Vitro™ embodies this innovative approach. Using Shanghai’s municipal sludge as the raw material, the process transforms it into a vitrified glass material through “low-temperature vacuum integrated dewatering and drying technology” and “sludge incineration ash vitrification technology”.This innovation turns what was once considered a burden into a visible, tangible, and experiential material.This pioneering material has gained industry recognition—winning the Best Wellness Design award at the Wallpaper* China Design Awards 2025—and is now presented at the West Bund Art & Design exhibition. SPC brings the material into public space through the Bund Bund Block, a piece of “urban furniture” that uses the city’s metabolic by-products as a medium. Continuing West Bund’s transformation from industrial relics to cultural landmarks, this installation brings the concept of transformation to a micro, essential level: it reshapes not only space but also the city’s most fundamental “waste.”Applications: From “Block” to “Island,” from Scene to Daily LifeBund Bund Block – Modular Urban FurnitureSPC embeds bricks made from the ReSilt Vitro™ material into carbonized wood bases to create the Bund Bund Blocks, inspired by West Bund’s signature geometry. The modular design allows for flexible assembly, disassembly, and recombination. Each block functions not only as seating but also as a narrative medium—using design to communicate urban circularity and asking sustainability tangible and approachable within public space.Bund Bund Island – Spatial Extension and Social InteractionMultiple Bund Bund Blocks form the Bund Bund Island, a mobile and reconfigurable social installation. Visitors can pause, rest, and interact—each “block” becomes more than furniture; it is a fluid social node, a tangible representation of urban circularity. By combining public space, social interaction, and sustainable materials, the Island makes sustainability an experience that can be shared and lived.Extensions: ReSilt Vitro™ BriquetteBeyond public installations, ReSilt Vitro™ extends into everyday products with the Mud Crystal Briquette. Inspired by nostalgic imagery of Shanghai’s daily life, the coal briquette was once the first spark of energy each morning for urban residents. Today, this symbol is reinterpreted through a briquette made with ReSilt Vitro™, bringing recycled material into everyday life. From Block to Island to Briquette, ReSilt Vitro™ establishes a perceptible chain connecting urban space and daily life.Value and Significance: Making Circularity TangibleIn the context of contemporary sustainable design, materials must embody ecological, social, and aesthetic significance—not only being recycled, but also shaped and made perceptible to users.Through this exhibition, SPC demonstrates more than the transformation of a single material—it proposes a new narrative of urban circularity, bringing forgotten matter back into the city’s sensory system, and making design a bridge between people, the city, and its materials. Abandonment is not the end—it is the beginning of a new symbiosis.

