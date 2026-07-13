Boil Water Advisory - 7/13/2026

July 13, 2026

Due to damage to a water line, customers along Sable Lane, Sandy Valley Drive and Cemetery Road may experience periods of low pressure and interruptions in water service while the necessary repairs are completed. Following this work, Montgomery County Public Utilities is announcing a precautionary boil water advisory to customers in the area.

Outages and periods of low pressure increase the potential for back-siphoning and the introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, the North Carolina Division of Water Resources advises that when water is restored, consumers should boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for 1 minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present.

Montgomery County Public Utilities is monitoring the water system and will lift or revise this advisory as necessary. This advisory is a precautionary measure and will be lifted after water service and quality are fully restored and water quality tests verify the safety of the water supply.

Discoloration and air in the water system are common after service interruptions. These pose no health risk in and of themselves. Flushing your system by leaving a faucet running should clear the lines.

Again, Montgomery County Public Utilities is announcing a precautionary boil water advisory to customers in the area of Sable Lane, Sandy Valley Drive and down to Cemetery Road in Candor.

Please contact the Montgomery County Public Utilities Department at 910-439-6197 if you have any questions concerning this notice.