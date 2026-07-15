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Boil Water Advisory Lifted - 7/15/2026

Montgomery County Public Utilities recently issued a precautionary boil water advisory to customers in the area of Sable Lane, Sandy Valley Drive and Cemetery Road in Candor.
Laboratory analysis of water samples have now confirmed that the water is safe, and it is no longer advised to boil water used for human consumption.

Customers may continue to see some discoloration and air in the lines. These do not represent a public health risk in and of themselves. Flushing your system by leaving a faucet running should clear the lines.

Please contact Montgomery County Public Utilities at 910-439-6197 if you have any questions concerning this notice. Again, Montgomery County Public Utilities is advising that laboratory analysis of water samples have confirmed that the water is safe for human consumption and it is no longer advised to boil water.

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Boil Water Advisory Lifted - 7/15/2026

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