PRESS RELEASE: ANIMAL CARE & PLACEMENT OPEN HOUSE

Cowlitz County is soliciting Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from non-profit organizations to pre-qualify partners capable of receiving animals released from the custody of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and assuming responsibility for their housing, care, and dispositions, including efforts to return to owner, foster placement, adoption, or other appropriate outcomes.

Cowlitz County will hold an optional open house for interested organizations on July 14, 2026, at 4:00 PM local time. The open house will provide an opportunity for prospective respondents to learn more about the County’s animal care and placement needs and ask questions regarding this RFQ. The open house will be held both in person and virtually via Zoom.

In-Person Location:

Cowlitz County Public Works Training Room 1600 13th Avenue South

Kelso, WA 98626

Zoom Information:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81102412693

Passcode: 250741

Attendance is voluntary and is not a prerequisite for submitting a Statement of Qualifications. Information shared during the open house that materially affects this RFQ will be provided to all prospective respondents. All submissions will be due by 4:00 p.m. on July 30, 2026.

Visit https://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/bids.aspx?bidID=486 for additional information.