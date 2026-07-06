LAURILA'S ATTEMPTED MURDER CONVICTION AFFIRMED ON APPEAL

The Court of Appeals affirmed Mark Laurila’s convictions for Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Felony Harassment. The Court of Appeals entered a mandate terminating review on May 6, 2026.

On September 7, 2023, Laurila and his son were in a heated argument that escalated into a fight. Laurila swung a knife at his son. As he swung the knife, Laurila screamed at his son that he would kill him. While trying to avoid being slashed in the neck, his son suffered a deep wound to his hand, requiring surgery, as well as cuts to his wrist and legs. After a jury trial in March of 2024, Laurila was found guilty in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

On appeal, Laurila argued the trial court improperly excluded evidence of a prior assault by his son. The Court of Appeals disagreed, finding the trial court had not abused its discretion in its evidentiary rulings. The Court of Appeals agreed with the trial court that because Laurila did not testify to being fearful based on past interactions, this evidence was not relevant to his state of mind at the time of the crime. Laurila also argued there was insufficient evidence of attempted murder. However, the Court of Appeals rejected this argument, finding evidence of threats to hurt his son the night before combined with multiple attempts to stab his son, while threatening to kill him, was sufficient evidence for the jury to find him guilty of attempted murder.

The State was represented at trial and on appeal by Assistant Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tony Carlow. We appreciate the work of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies who investigated this case.