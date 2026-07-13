New AZ RHTP Grant Opportunity Available Now

July 10, 2026

Dear AZ RHTP Stakeholders,

The Arizona Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) would like to announce the official release of the Request for Grant Applications for the Opioid Antagonist Distribution Initiative. Please see the details below.

Opioid Antagonist Distribution Initiative RFGA is now LIVE!

AHCCCS posted the Opioid Antagonist Distribution Initiative RFGA. The publication of this solicitation was delayed due to a technical issue affecting our grant management system. The issue has been resolved. Applicants can find the application and associated attachments at: Euna Grants - Grants Network

RFGA Releases Coming Soon

In addition to the Opioid Antagonist Distribution Initiative, AHCCCS is preparing several RFGAs for release over the next several weeks. We anticipate publishing the following RFGA solicitations within approximately 7 business days:

Medical Diagnostic Equipment and Technology, including EHR Upgrades and Data Sharing

Telehealth Digital Transformation, Adoption, and Care Coordination Grant

AHCCCS will issue a follow-up notification for each RFGA once live. That notification will include instructions for accessing the application materials and submitting questions during the open application period.

Additional RFGA Releases Anticipated by Early August

Beyond the solicitations noted above, AHCCCS intends to release a further set of RFGAs to complete its portfolio of RHTP funding opportunities. We anticipate publishing the following solicitations within approximately the next month, and no later than the first week of August:

Rural Health Innovative Care Pilot Program

Expansion of Mobile Digital Services Access Points, Clinics, and Crisis Services in Rural Communities

Adopt Shared Services Consortiums

Technical Assistance for Operational and Fiscal Performance

To learn more about AZ RHTP, prospective applicants can visit our AZ RHTP webpage and navigate to the Resources section. There, you will find the State of Arizona's full project narrative and budget narrative, as well other important details regarding CMS guidance. These resources provide valuable insight into the purpose and objectives of the initiatives included in Arizona's CMS-approved program.

We appreciate your continued interest in and support of rural health transformation in Arizona. Thank you for your patience as we prepare additional funding opportunities for release.

Sincerely, Arizona Rural Health Transformation Program Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)