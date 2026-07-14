AHCCCS Launches GenAI-Powered Provider Locator to Improve Access to Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Across Arizona

July 14, 2026

PHOENIX – The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), in collaboration with Google Public Sector and Syntasa, has launched an Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Service Provider Locator using generative AI technology. This innovative platform helps individuals quickly and easily find substance use treatment services across Arizona, removing barriers that have historically made access to care difficult.

Arizona continues to face the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic, with rising overdose rates and limited access to treatment. Many individuals encounter significant obstacles when seeking help, including language barriers, lack of insurance, and the complexity of navigating provider networks. These challenges often lead to delays in care or prevent people from getting help altogether.

“Finding treatment should never be complicated,” said Kate Dobler, State Opioid Treatment Authority (SOTA), Women’s Services Network Coordinator. “The GenAI-powered provider locator represents a major step forward in improving access to care. By making it simple, personalized, and available in multiple languages, we’re removing barriers and ensuring that every Arizonan can quickly find the right provider when they need it most.”

The new provider locator leverages Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Google’s Gemini models to deliver a natural language chatbot interface that supports multilingual queries through Google Translate. Users can ask questions in plain language, such as “Where can I find treatment near me?” and receive real-time, location-based recommendations for nearby providers.

“The collaboration between Google Public Sector, AHCCCS, and Syntasa has transformed a fragmented navigation process into an intuitive and seamless experience,” said Reymund Dumlao, Director, State and Local Government and Education, Google Public Sector. “Using Google’s Gemini, AHCCCS is increasing access to life-saving treatment which is a vital step toward closing health disparities and improving wellness for all Arizonans.”

Platform Features Include:

Over 100 vetted providers maintained by AHCCCS, including outpatient, residential, and medication-assisted treatment programs.

maintained by AHCCCS, including outpatient, residential, and medication-assisted treatment programs. Google Maps integration pinpoints nearby treatment options, including office-based opioid treatment, opioid treatment programs, and residential treatment facilities.

pinpoints nearby treatment options, including office-based opioid treatment, opioid treatment programs, and residential treatment facilities. Mobile optimization for on-the-go access.

Key Benefits:

Empathetic, judgment-free assistance: The chatbot engages users in a warm, non-judgmental tone, reducing stigma and encouraging help-seeking behavior.

The chatbot engages users in a warm, non-judgmental tone, reducing stigma and encouraging help-seeking behavior. Personalized recommendations: Suggestions are tailored based on location, insurance status, and treatment preferences.

Suggestions are tailored based on location, insurance status, and treatment preferences. Language accessibility: Powered by Google Translate, the platform supports multiple languages, ensuring equitable access for Arizona’s diverse population.

Powered by Google Translate, the platform supports multiple languages, ensuring equitable access for Arizona’s diverse population. Always available: Users receive instant, reliable information—critical for those in crisis.

For more information or access to the provider locator, visit the Opioid Service Locator.