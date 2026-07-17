Join Us July 24 to Learn About New Arizona RHTP Funding Opportunities

This RFGA is the second public solicitation of several competitive grants being released by AHCCCS under the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP).

In accordance with A.R.S. § 41-2701 through 41-2702, competitive sealed Applications for the services specified will be received by AHCCCS online in the State of Arizona’s online Grant system, EUNA (formerly eCivis). Applications received by the due date and time will be opened. The name of each Applicant will be publicly available. Applications must be submitted in the online grant system on or prior to the date and time indicated. Late Applications will not be considered. It is the responsibility of the Applicant to routinely check the online grant system for Solicitation/Grant Amendments. Additional instructions for preparing an application are included with this solicitation. No extension or grace period will be given for delays or incomplete proposals caused by internet connectivity problems, file uploading difficulties, or misunderstanding of the submission requirements.

With seventy-two (72) hours prior notice, persons with disabilities may request special accommodations such as interpreters, alternative formats, or assistance with physical accessibility. Such requests must be addressed to the assigned Procurement Officer Named below.

APPLICANTS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE ENTIRE RFGA.

The Arizona RHTP is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as a part of a financial assistance award totaling $166,998,955.92 with 100% by CMS/HHS. The contents of this RFGA are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

Medical Diagnostic Equipment and Technology, including EHR Upgrades & Data Sharing (MDET)

OVERVIEW

AHCCCS hereby issues this Request for Grant Applications (RFGA) for the support of the MDET initiative, under the AZ RHTP.

This competitive grant opportunity is funded through the CMS RHTP and is intended to support the modernization of medical equipment and health information technology infrastructure at rural healthcare facilities across rural and rural Tribal communities in Arizona. Funded projects will support:

Data infrastructure, including data analytics platforms, population health management tools, and clinical decision support systems

These investments are intended to strengthen access to care in rural and rural Tribal communities by enhancing clinical and diagnostic capabilities, improving the quality of care, enhancing data interoperability, and strengthening cybersecurity protections. By enabling rural providers to deliver care locally, the initiative will help reduce administrative burdens and unnecessary emergency room visits, avoid costly transfers to urban hospitals, and keep essential care closer to home for rural Arizonans.

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE

Program Background

The Arizona RHTP is intended to strengthen healthcare access, workforce capacity, provider sustainability, and population health outcomes across rural communities throughout Arizona. The Arizona RHTP targets approximately 800,000 rural Arizonans, representing ~11% of the State’s population, through coordinated initiatives addressing rural health workforce capacity, health care access, provider sustainability, and priority chronic disease management and prevention.

This statewide initiative is a five-year, federally funded program designed to improve healthcare access and outcomes across rural and rural Tribal communities. Continuation funding across the five-year Period of Performance is contingent upon annual CMS review and approval of a Non-Competing Continuation (NCC) application, including applicable rescoring or continuation award recalculation conducted by CMS.

Purpose of Medical Diagnostic Equipment and Technology, including EHR Upgrades & Data Sharing

Within the Making Rural Healthcare Resilient Initiative, the Medical Diagnostic Equipment and Technology, including EHR Upgrades & Data Sharing sub-initiative includes targeted investments to address gaps in the medical equipment and health information technology infrastructure across rural and rural Tribal communities.

The Medical Diagnostic Equipment and Technology, including EHR Upgrades & Data Sharing Initiative is intended to support projects that enable rural providers to acquire high-need clinical and diagnostic equipment, enhance data interoperability, and strengthen cybersecurity protections. Funded activities are expected to enhance clinical and diagnostic capabilities, improve the quality of care delivered locally, and reduce reliance on costly transfers and referrals to urban hospitals for patients who would otherwise face barriers of distance and provider scarcity.

Specifically, this initiative aims to:

Improve the availability and readiness of EHR systems, including new system implementation where no certified system exists, as well as upgrades, enhancements, and added modules

Strengthen interoperability among rural hospitals, community health centers, Tribal health systems, and healthcare providers through HIE integration and single sign-on capabilities aligned with TEFCA standards

Protect patient data and ensure HIPAA compliance through cybersecurity assessments, tools, staff training, and incident response planning, while reducing administrative burden through improved HIE interoperability

Period of Performance

The anticipated period of performance under this RFGA is from the award date through October 30, 2026, corresponding to Budget Period 1 of the Arizona RHTP.

Please see the full RFGA for more information regarding the period of performance and budget years.