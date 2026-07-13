AHCCCS Provides Update on Federal Medicaid Changes

July 13, 2026

AHCCCS Members Do Not Need to Take Action at This Time

AHCCCS members who may have recently seen advertisements about Medicaid work requirements are reminded that they do not have to take any action at this time. These advertisements are part of a nationwide awareness campaign launched by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to inform Medicaid members about upcoming federal changes.

AHCCCS is currently reviewing federal guidance and developing Arizona-specific policies, member communications, and support materials related to these changes. Work requirements are not currently in effect in Arizona.

Beginning in September, AHCCCS will launch an Arizona-specific education and outreach campaign that will provide more detailed information about who may be affected by future requirements, who may qualify for exemptions, and what actions, if any, members may need to take.

If future requirements apply to you, AHCCCS will contact you directly and provide clear instructions before any action is required.

The most important thing members can do today is ensure their contact information is up to date with AHCCCS. This includes:

Mailing address

Phone number

Email address

Keeping your information current will help ensure you receive important notices regarding eligibility, renewals, and any future changes that may affect your coverage.

Members are also encouraged to:

Check their mail regularly.

Open and review all correspondence from AHCCCS and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES).

Watch for official communications from AHCCCS regarding any future program changes.

AHCCCS is committed to providing clear information and advance notice before any future requirements take effect. For more information, please visit H.R. 1 Overview