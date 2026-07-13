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Most health plans must cover prescription birth control and breastfeeding services at no cost. Providers and pharmacists should stay informed about these coverage rules.

Climate change is causing droughts, intensifying wildfires and increasing severe weather. That means more heavy rain, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods.

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