Insurance Commissioner offers support for Chelan Hills Fire survivors

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer offered her support for survivors of the Chelan Hills Fire, including guidance for navigating the claims process for homeowners who will file insurance claims.

The fire has so far destroyed 19 homes and resulted in one death, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. The 9,700-acre blaze started July 4 and was at 50% containment as of Wednesday morning, DNR reported.

“My heart goes out to the people affected by the fires,” Kuderer said. “This is a tragic, difficult situation, and my office will do everything we can to make the recovery process easier.”

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner is standing by to assist in recovery. A resource and recovery center is open at the Lake Chelan Community Center, located at 103 Bighorn Way in Chelan.

Kuderer also offered advice on filing a claim:

Once local fire officials have determined it’s safe to return home, evaluate your home’s damage and, if appropriate, contact your insurance company and file a claim.

Your insurance professional can help you review your policy to find out what’s covered and in what amount, including debris removal or additional living expenses. Loss due to wildfire is covered the same as any fire damage.

The company will send an adjuster out to assess the damage and work with your policy to determine what you’ll be paid for your loss. Your insurance company must meet certain timelines in processing your claim.

Keep receipts for every expense related to your claim and track every call and conversation with your insurance company and adjuster.

The OIC’s Consumer Protection program is available to help answer questions and explain how coverage works. You can also file a complaint if you feel your claim isn’t being handled properly.

Kuderer’s office has been actively working on establishing a wildfire mitigation grant program and increasing transparency around the wildfire risk scores insurance companies use to establish eligibility and premiums for home insurance.