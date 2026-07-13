Mohawk Industries Partners with NC Community Colleges for Multi-Million-Dollar Workforce Training Initiative

Three-year customized training project secures advanced manufacturing and safety skills for Montgomery County workforce

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C. — A new strategic partnership between Mohawk Industries, Montgomery Community College, Gaston College, and NCEdge—the customized training arm of the North Carolina Community College System—will significantly strengthen the workforce behind one of Montgomery County’s premier manufacturing operations.

The memorandum of understanding, signed at Mohawk Industries’ Mount Gilead facility, will train Mohawk employees in the skills advanced manufacturing now demands — with industry, education, and economic development leaders at the table.

The Mount Gilead facility produces high-quality, medium-density fiberboards utilized in Mohawk’s signature laminate flooring products. As the facility integrates new technology, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, investing in the team remains central to its operational success.

“At Mohawk, we know that our success depends on the people behind our operations,” said Ric Aikman, Vice President of Operations for Mohawk Industries. “This project allows us to strengthen technical skills, safety readiness, and leadership development across our team while supporting the continued growth of our facility. We are grateful for the partnership with Montgomery Community College, Gaston College, and NCEdge Customized Training as we invest in both our employees and our community.”

Through this three-year customized training initiative, MCC and NCEdge will deliver targeted instruction in advanced manufacturing, equipment maintenance, safety readiness, process improvement, and leadership development. The program ensures employees’ skills evolve alongside accelerating industry technology.

NCEdge Customized Training provides state-funded training support at no cost to qualifying state businesses, helping local industries remain globally competitive by anchoring customized instruction through regional community colleges.

For Montgomery Community College, the partnership reflects the college’s role in supporting local employers and helping create stronger opportunities for workers in the region.

“Partnerships like this are at the heart of our mission at Montgomery Community College” said Dr. Bledsoe, President of Montgomery Community College. “By working alongside Mohawk Industries, Gaston College, and NCEdge Customized Training, we are able to support meaningful workforce solutions that benefit employees, strengthen local industry, and create long-term value for Montgomery County and the state of North Carolina.”

The project also showcases the powerful synergy of North Carolina’s community colleges working together to solve complex business needs. While MCC spearheads local project management, Gaston College will provide specialized industrial safety and emergency response training through its renowned Regional Emergency Services Training Center.

This cross-college collaboration is critical for advanced manufacturing environments that require rapid, high-level operational readiness. By leveraging Gaston College’s specialized resources, the partnership seamlessly keeps elite technical expertise within the state’s community college infrastructure.

Beyond the immediate business benefits, this partnership highlights a larger narrative regarding the economic resilience of rural North Carolina. As modern manufacturing evolves, community colleges serve as the essential bridge ensuring local workforces are prepared to adapt, advance, and lead.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Mohawk Industries is a global flooring manufacturer with operations in North Carolina, including its Mount Gilead facility in Montgomery County. The Mount Gilead facility produces medium-density fiberboards used in Mohawk’s laminate flooring products and plays an important role in the company’s manufacturing presence in the state.

About NCEdge Customized Training

NCEdge Customized Training helps North Carolina employers elevate workforce capabilities to compete, adapt and grow in today’s rapidly changing economy. As the North Carolina Community College System’s statewide customized training program, NCEdge works alongside employers to identify workforce needs, develop flexible training solutions, and equip employees with the tools needed to succeed. Serving employers across North Carolina’s diverse industries and communities, NCEdge strengthens workforce talent, supports business growth, and helps keep North Carolina on the leading edge of economic competitiveness.

About the North Carolina Community College System

The North Carolina Community College System (NC Community Colleges or System) is the engine for workforce development in North Carolina and the only public entity dedicated to providing affordable college access to anyone in the state. The System is governed by the NC State Board of Community Colleges with administration from the NC Community College System Office, and support from the NC Community Colleges Foundation, and is powered by the 58 community colleges and their respective foundations. Together, the System serves 600,000 students and awards more than 60,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates annually. For more information, visit https://www.nccommunitycolleges.edu/