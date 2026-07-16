Meet the Judges: The “Business Trailblazers” Shaping the SBCN Startup Showdown

North Carolina has long been a launchpad for bold ideas and visionary thinkers. Helping those entrepreneurs take the next step is at the heart of the North Carolina Community College System’s Small Business Center Network (SBCN).

That mission takes center stage with the SBCN Startup Showdown, Powered by Wells Fargo, a statewide accelerator program combining intensive coaching, business development, and mentorship with a live competition for more than $60,000 in prize funding.

A competition of this scale requires an extraordinary panel of experts to evaluate the pitches. To fill those seats, the SBCN has brought together a distinguished group of judges. We call them our Business Trailblazers because they are true leaders in their respective entrepreneurial fields. These individuals have financed small businesses, mentored founders, built companies from the ground up, and spent their careers creating opportunities for others to succeed.

When our finalists take the stage, these Trailblazers will be in the judges’ chairs, weighing innovation, resilience, preparation, community impact, and customer focus. Here is a look at the exceptional leaders helping shape North Carolina’s next generation of entrepreneurs.

Meet the Judging Panel

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Carmen Maye Lucas

District Branch Network Senior Manager | Wells Fargo

For more than 20 years, Carmen Maye Lucas has focused her career on leadership, financial empowerment, and community impact. At Wells Fargo, she leads and mentors branch managers across North Carolina while helping families build confidence in their financial futures. For Carmen, joining the Startup Showdown judging panel is an exciting opportunity to champion the state’s next wave of innovators.

She firmly believes that small businesses are the engine of North Carolina’s economy, driving innovation, creating local jobs, and building vibrant communities. Through this competition, she is eager to support and lift up these emerging founders as they build the future of the state.

“I am most excited to see innovative ideas, creativity, and fresh perspectives. I look forward to hearing how participants have identified opportunities, developed solutions, and translated their vision into a compelling business concept that can make a meaningful impact,” she said.

José D. Alvarez

Vice President | Prospera North Carolina

José D. Alvarez has dedicated over 25 years to helping entrepreneurs achieve economic independence. As Vice President of Prospera North Carolina, he leads a team providing culturally relevant business consulting, education, and resources to strengthen the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Throughout his career, José has stood side-by-side with founders as they break down barriers and build businesses with lasting impact. For him, serving on the Startup Showdown panel is a chance to help lay the groundwork for a powerful new tradition, one that will inspire future founders and celebrate innovation across North Carolina for years to come.

“I’m most excited to see evidence of resilience or determination, signs the founder has already tested, iterated, or hustled to get where they are, rather than a purely theoretical pitch,” he said.

Olalah Njenga

Chief Operating Officer | Management, LLC

Olalah Njenga is a nationally recognized business strategist, entrepreneur, and small business advocate. For over 30 years, her career has spanned four continents and 15 industries, helping leaders transform bold ideas into measurable results. Her contributions have earned national recognition, including being named one of JPMorgan Chase’s 100 Women to Know in America and the National Small Business Association’s Small Business Advocate of the Year.

For Olalah, serving as a Business Trailblazer is an opportunity to encourage bold thinkers, celebrate innovation, and support founders who are solving meaningful problems while shaping the future of the small business economy.

“I am excited to see founders who deeply understand the problem they are solving, the people they are serving, and the industry impact they hope to create. Standout founders are those who can skillfully combine vision, adaptability, and execution into a true market advantage,” she said.

Russ Seagle

Chief Executive Officer | Sequoyah Fund

A lifelong entrepreneur, speaker, and consultant, Russ Seagle leads a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) providing capital and support to western North Carolina founders. He has been a REAL Entrepreneurship facilitator since 1999.

Russ believes competitions like Startup Showdown motivate entrepreneurs to do their best work while highlighting what makes North Carolina’s entrepreneurial ecosystem unique.

“I love watching people talk with confidence about a business they’ve created or are in the process of creating. I enjoy their sense of accomplishment in what they’ve written and their hope in what they’re creating. You can see that people really love what they’re building, who they’ll serve, and the process of getting there.”

Emily P. Yeager, Ph.D.

Director, Crisp Small Business Resource Center | East Carolina University Miller School of Entrepreneurship

Dr. Emily P. Yeager works daily alongside entrepreneurs to connect them with the education, resources, and networks they need to launch and sustain successful enterprises across eastern North Carolina. As Director of the Crisp Small Business Resource Center at East Carolina University’s Miller School of Entrepreneurship, she connects aspiring and existing business owners with the education, resources, and networks they need to launch, grow, and sustain successful businesses across eastern North Carolina.

Emily’s daily work puts her right at the intersection of higher education and economic development, supporting founders from initial concept to long-term growth. Serving as a Business Trailblazer is a natural extension of that mission.

“A polished pitch is great, but what really stands out is genuine conviction and self-awareness: knowing your numbers, knowing your risks, and being honest about where you are in the journey,” she said. “I’m excited to see founders who have a clear problem they’re solving and a real connection to the community.”

Looking Ahead

With the collective expertise of these judges and the foundational backing of the SBCN and Wells Fargo, the inaugural Startup Showdown is poised to leave a lasting imprint on North Carolina’s economic landscape.

Beyond the $60,000 in funding, the true value of this competition lies in the enduring network of mentorship, resilience, and collaboration being forged today, ensuring that North Carolina remains a thriving, supportive hub for next-generation innovators.