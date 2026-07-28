Johnston Community College Student Stephanie Pano Sworn In to the NC State Board of Community Colleges

Stephanie Pano, a current student at Johnston Community College, was officially sworn in as a board member of the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges at the July 17 board meeting.

Pano joins the Board as the student representative, a seat designated for the active president of the North Carolina Comprehensive Community College Student Government Association (N4CSGA). As the student member, Pano holds all the rights and privileges of standard board membership, serving as a full participant in board discussions and initiatives in a non-voting capacity.

“Serving as N4CSGA President is an absolute honor and something I never expected I would have the opportunity to achieve in my time at community college,” said Pano. “Before I had the chance to hold any leadership position, I was still simply a student trying to figure out where I belonged and what was ahead for me. In many ways, I still am. I think that is also why this means so much to me, because I know what it feels like to wonder whether your voice matters, and I want others to know that theirs absolutely does.”

As President of the N4CSGA, Pano represents and advocates for students across North Carolina’s 58 community colleges. In this statewide leadership role, she works to ensure that student voices are heard at all levels of the North Carolina Community College System, championing policies, initiatives, and opportunities that support student success and engagement.

“The future of our system and others like it should never be built without the voice of those living it every day,” Pano emphasized. “Students are not just participants in the community college system; we are partners in decisions that will shape its future. We understand the challenges students face because we experience them ourselves, but even more importantly, we are uniquely positioned to help create solutions that make success more accessible for everyone.”

A student at Johnston Community College, Pano is currently pursuing degrees in IT, Cybersecurity, and Science while actively serving in various leadership capacities at both the local and state levels. Her extensive experience as a student leader has fueled her passion for elevating student voices, strengthening representation, and helping ensure that North Carolina’s community colleges continue to provide transformative opportunities for learners across the state.

Pano’s vision for her term is deeply rooted in the individual experiences of her peers.

“There is not a single student across our 58 community colleges who does not have a story worth hearing,” she said. “True student success does not begin and end inside the classroom with their academics. It includes their personal lives, the resources that they have access to, their sense of belonging, and the knowledge that there is someone that believes in their ability to succeed.”

Guided by the belief that every student’s journey is shaped by purpose, passion, and opportunity, Pano views her new role as a chance to turn potential into reality.

“My responsibility is helping ensure that every student has the supports to find all three,” she said.

Tiffany Skouby, State Director of Student Life, worked closely with Pano in the last year as she served as Public Information Officer for the N4CSGA.

“Stepping up from behind the scenes to become the face and voice of the students as N4CSGA President is such a natural next step for her,” Skouby said. “She’s really earned the respect of her peers through her hard work, authenticity, and servant leadership. I have no doubt she’s going to make a major impact on the State Board.”

Pano will serve on the Board through June 2027.