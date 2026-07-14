Default Analytics Appoints John Levonick to Board of Directors

John Levonick, Board Member, Default Analytics, Inc.

Leading Mortgage Banking Fraud Provider Adds Compliance and Legal Counsel Powerhouse to Fill Key Board Position

I’m honored to not only endorse the criticality of their platform being adopted by banks, lenders, services, and investors but to help them scale their continued growth.” — John Levonick, Board of Directors

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Default Analytics , the leader in Shadow Loan Fraud detection and resolution for the Mortgage Banking Industry, announced today they have appointed nationally recognized mortgage fraud and compliance leader John Levonick to fill a key position within its Board of Directors.Shadow Loan Fraud has recently been recognized by industry associations, the agencies, banks, investors, and servicers as a $130 billion threat to the mortgage industry. A fraud space that’s been hiding in plain sight and continues to aggressively grow each day. Default Analytics has been specializing in this fraud detection and resolution for over two years. They are helping banks, lenders, servicers, and investors save millions each year by reducing their repurchase litigation, indemnification failures, investor put-backs, EPD disputes, servicing advances, enforcement ambiguity, investors questioning the loan quality as these Shadow Loan Fraud issues continue to surface in their portfolios.This notable appointment further demonstrates Default Analytics commitment to ensuring they are delivering clients the highest value proposition possible within their multi-faceted fraud detection platform to further address the growing losses that banks, lenders, servicers, and investors are facing today due to Shadow Loan Fraud. "We are excited to welcome John to Default Analytics Board of Directors at an exciting time when our firm is facing exponential growth in today’s growing mortgage fraud market," said John Boyd, Founding Principal, of Default Analytics."Levonick’ s extensive thought leadership, deep expertise in mortgage fraud, compliance, advanced automation, investor impact – and his commitment to operational excellence to help protect lenders, servicers, and investors from growing financial losses due to the aggressively growing Shadow Loan Fraud market, made this a natural fit. John has direct knowledge of our business from his time consulting our executive team on our overall product and strategy development. His background accompanied by his unconditional support of our mission and his endearing passion to ensure the industry is leveraging Default Analytics platform made this a natural fit.”Levonick highlighted, “I am excited to join the Board of Directors at Default Analytics as I immediately recognized upon introduction to the team that no other software firm has been addressing this now aggressively growing, burgeoning out of control, Shadow Loan Fraud market. I’m honored to not only endorse the criticality of their platform being adopted by banks, lenders, services, and investors but to help them scale their continued growth and continued expansion of their value proposition to the industry as they enter their next chapter of growth.”Levonick is widely recognized throughout the mortgage markets due to his extensive career and involvement in the mortgage industry as an entrepreneur, innovator, CEO, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer. John is a keynote speaker at leading fraud and compliance conferences, is a published writer and speaker on both the fraud and compliance complexities in the mortgage markets and their subsequent impact throughout the mortgage value chain. Throughout his career he has dedicated himself to helping banks, lenders, servicers, investors, regulators and technology companies navigate the highly complex regulatory and growing fraud market. John currently serves as General Counsel at Maxex. Prior to which he co-founded a tech-enabled mortgage due diligence firm and has counseled countless consumer financial services firms, fintechs, lenders, banks, and blockchain practices at law firms which include Garris Horn LLP, Ballard Spahr LLP and Pepper Hamilton LLP (now Troutman Pepper LLP). He has also held executive leadership roles at Accenture, Wipro, Radian and Fiserv.About Default AnalyticsDefault Analytics is the leader in Shadow Loan Fraud surveillance, detection and resolution. As experts in finding and solving fraudulent, unauthorized, title transfers, our end-to-end solution and services can help mitigate client losses by millions each year. Since 2000 we’ve been partnering with Banks, Credit Unions, Servicers, Investors, Mortgage Insurers, and Title Companies nationwide. https://defaultanalyticsinc.com/

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