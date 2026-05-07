Default Analytics Appoints Keith Kemph as President

Keith Kemph, President, Default Analytics Default Analytics, Inc.

Signaling Strategic Growth and Industry Leadership

As Shadow Loan Fraud continues to grow and evolve, the need for actionable data becomes more important than ever.” — John Boyd, Founding Principal

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Default Analytics , the leader in Shadow Loan Fraud detection and resolution for the Mortgage Banking Industry, announced today the appointment of Keith Kemph as its new President. This leadership addition marks a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution as it continues to expand its market presence, effectively reducing the losses incurred each year due to an aggressively, burgeoning, fraud market. A fraud that mortgage originators, servicers, and investors didn’t realize existed until now and has been costing them millions each year. Provided each occurrence can cost a lender on average over $100,000 per loan, this can easily add up to over a $10 million loss per year, at an average bank, servicer, or investor with a portfolio of over 100,000 loans.Most recently, serving as President & CEO of BlackFin Group, a leading consulting firm in the financial services and mortgage industry, Keith Kemph brings decades of experience in mortgage banking accompanied with a proven track record of driving operational excellence, innovation, and profitability. His appointment underscores Default Analytics’ commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned industry experts who understand both the complexity of the growing fraud market and the opportunity in today’s mortgage ecosystem.“Keith’s leadership comes at a critical time for the industry,” said John Boyd , Founding Principal, of Default Analytics. “As Shadow Loan Fraud continues to grow and evolve, the need for actionable data becomes more important than ever. Keith’s expertise will help position Default Analytics at the forefront of innovation and delivering increased client value. His deep understanding of both the origination, servicing, and investor sides of the business makes him uniquely qualified to lead our next phase of growth.”Michael Lanin, Founding Principal, added, “The company has been built on a strong foundation of innovation and client trust. We look forward to working with Keith while expanding our team to grow our impact, delivering meaningful insights to our clients while reducing real time losses they areexperiencing. With Keith’s leadership, we know he will help us navigate this increasingly dynamic environment.”Kemph’s appointment is particularly significant given the increasing complexity of the growing Shadow Loan Fraud market, and the need for precision in reducing the loss severity risk of lenders, banks, credit unions, servicers and investors. Default Analytics delivers sophisticated fraud surveillance tools to help clients navigate these risks more effectively and precise resolution ser-vices to drive optimal outcomes efficiently. Under Kemph’s leadership, De-fault Analytics is poised to deliver game-changing end-to-end solutions that address these challenges head-on.About Default Analytics: Default Analytics is the leader in Shadow Loan Fraud surveillance, detection and resolution. As experts in finding and solving fraudulent, unauthorized, title transfers, our end-to-end solution and services can help mitigate client losses by millions each year. Since 2000 we’ve been partnering with Banks, Credit Unions, Servicers, Investors, Mortgage Insurers, and Title Companies nationwide. https://defaultanalyticsinc.com/

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