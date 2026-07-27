NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

The Pawnee County Commissioners will have a special meeting on Thursday, July 30th at 9 am. This will be a budget work session only. The Special Meeting will be held at the courthouse on the 2nd floor in the Commissioners Chamber.

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