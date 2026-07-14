SHIFT Innovations to Advance INTERIM™ Modular Lighting System

Agreement positions INTERIM for its next phase of growth as demand increases for labor-saving construction solutions in temporary lighting

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHIFT Innovations , the product development division of 1LUX , today announced it will lead the continued development and commercialization of INTERIM, a modular low-voltage temporary lighting system designed for construction environments. QTL , a leader in low-voltage lighting technology, contributed to the initial design and parameters of the system.Under the agreement, SHIFT will lead manufacturing, sourcing, and commercialization of INTERIM going forward.“This is about positioning INTERIM for its next chapter,” said Brian Stern, CEO of SHIFT’s parent company 1LUX. “QTL helped shape the early design of the system, and we are excited to build on that foundation and carry INTERIM forward.”INTERIM is designed to simplify temporary construction site lighting, reduce installation time, and improve workflow across large-scale projects. The system responds to growing demand from contractors and developers for new solutions that reduce complexity and cost, increase efficiency, and lower reliance on specialized labor."QTL helped define the initial design and parameters for INTERIM, and we're proud of that early work," said Gean Tremaine, CEO of QTL. "SHIFT is well positioned to lead its next stage of growth, and we're excited to see where they take it."With SHIFT leading INTERIM’s commercial operations, the company is focused on expanding access to practical temporary lighting solutions that help construction teams work smarter, faster, and with greater flexibility.About SHIFT InnovationsSHIFT Innovations is the problem-solving and product incubation division of 1LUX. Driven by design thinking and hands-on industry experience, SHIFT identifies inefficiencies that have become accepted as “the way things are” and develops new solutions that rethink how lighting and construction systems should work.About 1LUX1LUX is a Denver-based lighting company delivering unexpected ingenuity across a wide range of lighting products, logistics, and project solutions. Through its portfolio of brands and services, 1LUX focuses on simplifying systems, reducing friction, and creating measurable value for clients at every stage of a project. Learn more at 1lux.lighting.About QTLQTL is a proudly American manufacturer and innovator in the architectural LED lighting industry, with over 30 years of experience. Founded with a simple mission to deliver superior power solutions for low-voltage lighting, QTL has evolved into a full-spectrum architectural LED lighting company, designing and manufacturing premium LED lighting fixtures and power supplies built for demanding specifications and high-performance applications. With fully US-based engineering and manufacturing, QTL supplies specification-grade lighting solutions to projects across the globe. Guided by a commitment to quality, innovation, and collaborative partnerships, QTL champions the vision of lighting designers and specifiers, delivering solutions that are as precise and dependable as they are inspired. For more information, visit qtl.lighting, or email marketing@qtl.lighting.

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