Love Grown Takes on the Daily Cold Brew Habit with a Clean Label Project Certified, Plastic-Free At-Home Alternative

New Cold Brew Easy Brew Bags deliver 32 ounces of smooth, rich coffee overnight, no barista, special equipment, or coffee shop run required

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Grown , the health-forward breakfast brand known for nutrient-dense cereals and Clean Label Project certified coffee, today announced the launch of Cold Brew Easy Brew Bags, a simple new way to make smooth, rich cold brew at home, no equipment, mess, or barista required.Designed for consumers who love cold brew but not the daily coffee shop price tag, Love Grown’s Easy Brew Bags can be dropped into any pitcher before bed and steeped overnight to create 32 ounces of cold brew by morning. Each bag brews a bold, smooth cup with notes of baker’s chocolate, using an award-winning blend of specialty coffee beans sourced for both flavor and purity.“We love cold brew, but the options out there were not living up to what we wanted,” said Katie Tyson, co-founder and CEO of Love Grown. “Buying it every day gets expensive, making it at home can be complicated, and too often the same standards people expect from hot coffee are overlooked when it comes to cold brew. We wanted to create something that tasted like it came from a coffee shop, but was easy to make at home and met our standards for purity.”Each pack of Love Grown Cold Brew Easy Brew Bags contains six brew bags, yielding up to 30 servings of cold brew. The bags are made from abaca paper and are 100% plastic-free, offering a cleaner, simpler alternative to many conventional at-home brewing options.Love Grown’s cold brew also carries the same commitment to Clean Label Project certification as the brand’s hot coffee line. As the only Clean Label Project certified coffee brand, Love Grown’s coffee is independently tested for mold, pesticides, and more than 300 other contaminants.“We built this for people who want cold brew that tastes great, is easy to make, and gives them confidence in what they’re drinking,” Tyson added. “It is clean, simple, affordable, and made for real life.”To complete the at-home brewing system, Love Grown is also introducing its Glass Brew Bottle, a sleek, reusable bottle designed to brew, store, and serve up to 1 liter of cold brew. Sized like a wine bottle and made to fit easily in most refrigerators, the bottle features a silicone top for easy pouring and a removable filter for a seamless steep-to-serve experience.Love Grown Cold Brew Easy Brew Bags and the Glass Brew Bottle are now available on Amazon and at www.lovegrown.com About Love GrownLove Grown brings pure taste and pure ingredients to the daily pleasures you love most — starting with breakfast. The brand's bean-based cereals and Clean Label Project Certified coffee and cold brew are tested for 300+ contaminants, with results published for all to see. Love Grown products are plant-based and made without artificial ingredients, seed oils, or BPAs. Learn more at www.lovegrown.com

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