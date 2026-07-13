House Resolution 586 Printer's Number 3770
PENNSYLVANIA, July 13 - House Resolution 586
2025-2026 Regular Session
Prime Sponsor
Last Action: Referred to House Calendar, July 12, 2026 House
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Statute References
There are no statute references for this bill.
House Resolution 586
2025-2026 Regular Session
Short Title
A Resolution authorizing the sale of property known as the Juniata Gap Weekend Training Site, located at Good Shepherd Road, Altoona, Blair County; the Polk Center, located at 1 Lakewood Circle, Polk Borough, Venango County; SCI Retreat, located at 660 State Route 11, Glen Lyon, Luzerne County; the White Haven Center, located at 827 Oley Valley Road, White Haven, Luzerne County; and the Woodhaven Center, located at 2900 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County. (This is the Real Property Disposition Plan No. 1 of 2026 where final action on this request must occur within 30 calendar days following its date of transmittal to the General Assembly, excluding days on which either house * * *
Actions
|3770
|Referred to House Calendar, July 12, 2026
Generated 07/13/2026 04:30 PM
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