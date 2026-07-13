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House Resolution 586 Printer's Number 3770

PENNSYLVANIA, July 13 - House Resolution 586

2025-2026 Regular Session

Prime Sponsor

Bill Status & History

Last Action: Referred to House Calendar, July 12, 2026 House

3770 Referred to House Calendar, July 12, 2026

There are no votes available.

There are no committee meetings available.

Statute References

There are no statute references for this bill.

House Resolution 586

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

A Resolution authorizing the sale of property known as the Juniata Gap Weekend Training Site, located at Good Shepherd Road, Altoona, Blair County; the Polk Center, located at 1 Lakewood Circle, Polk Borough, Venango County; SCI Retreat, located at 660 State Route 11, Glen Lyon, Luzerne County; the White Haven Center, located at 827 Oley Valley Road, White Haven, Luzerne County; and the Woodhaven Center, located at 2900 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County. (This is the Real Property Disposition Plan No. 1 of 2026 where final action on this request must occur within 30 calendar days following its date of transmittal to the General Assembly, excluding days on which either house * * *

Actions

3770 Referred to House Calendar, July 12, 2026

Generated 07/13/2026 04:30 PM


 

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House Resolution 586 Printer's Number 3770

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