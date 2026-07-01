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House Bill 1667 Printer's Number 3745

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - 2043 Referred to FINANCE, June 27, 2025
Reported as committed, June 30, 2025
First consideration, June 30, 2025
Re-committed to RULES, June 30, 2025
Re-reported as committed, July 14, 2025
Second consideration, July 14, 2025
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, July 14, 2025
Re-reported as committed, Sept. 29, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, Sept. 29, 2025 (182-21)
(Remarks see House Journal Page 1359-1360), Sept. 29, 2025
In the Senate
Referred to FINANCE, Oct. 3, 2025
3677 Reported as amended, June 23, 2026
First consideration, June 23, 2026
Second consideration, June 24, 2026
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 24, 2026
3708 Re-reported as amended, June 25, 2026
3709 Third consideration, with amendments, June 25, 2026
Final passage, June 25, 2026 (44-6)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 25, 2026
In the House
Referred to RULES, June 26, 2026
3745 Amended in House Committee on RULES, July 1, 2026
Re-reported on concurrence, as amended, July 1, 2026

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House Bill 1667 Printer's Number 3745

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