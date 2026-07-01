House Bill 1667 Printer's Number 3745
|PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - 2043
|Referred to FINANCE, June 27, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 30, 2025
|First consideration, June 30, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, June 30, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, July 14, 2025
|Second consideration, July 14, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, July 14, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, Sept. 29, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, Sept. 29, 2025 (182-21)
|(Remarks see House Journal Page 1359-1360), Sept. 29, 2025
|In the Senate
|Referred to FINANCE, Oct. 3, 2025
|3677
|Reported as amended, June 23, 2026
|First consideration, June 23, 2026
|Second consideration, June 24, 2026
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 24, 2026
|3708
|Re-reported as amended, June 25, 2026
|3709
|Third consideration, with amendments, June 25, 2026
|Final passage, June 25, 2026 (44-6)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 25, 2026
|In the House
|Referred to RULES, June 26, 2026
|3745
|Amended in House Committee on RULES, July 1, 2026
|Re-reported on concurrence, as amended, July 1, 2026
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