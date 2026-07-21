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Nighttime closure on westbound I-84 will take place tonight between Garrity and Ten Mile exits

ITD closes I-84 to repave Tuesday night.

The Idaho Transportation Department will close Interstate 84 between Ten Mile (Exit 42) and Garrity (Exit 38) interchanges tonight, Tuesday, July 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This closure will allow crews to repave westbound I-84 and perform maintenance tasks on the roadway.

Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road. View the detour map.

Ongoing nighttime lane restrictions on both eastbound and westbound I-84 will continue through the summer as crews continue construction of the State Highway 16 and I-84 Interchange, which will open in 2027. Upon completion SH-16 will be a limited-access highway that will run from north to south between SH-44 and I-84.

Text HIGHWAY16 to 1-866-483-8422. For maps and details about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/sh16construction. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and delays.

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Nighttime closure on westbound I-84 will take place tonight between Garrity and Ten Mile exits

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