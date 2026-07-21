Nighttime closure on westbound I-84 will take place tonight between Garrity and Ten Mile exits

The Idaho Transportation Department will close Interstate 84 between Ten Mile (Exit 42) and Garrity (Exit 38) interchanges tonight, Tuesday, July 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This closure will allow crews to repave westbound I-84 and perform maintenance tasks on the roadway.

Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road. View the detour map.

Ongoing nighttime lane restrictions on both eastbound and westbound I-84 will continue through the summer as crews continue construction of the State Highway 16 and I-84 Interchange, which will open in 2027. Upon completion SH-16 will be a limited-access highway that will run from north to south between SH-44 and I-84.

Text HIGHWAY16 to 1-866-483-8422. For maps and details about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/sh16construction. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and delays.