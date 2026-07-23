City and ITD partner to improve street lighting in Idaho Falls

The city of Idaho Falls and contractor partners will begin on Monday, July 27 to improve street lighting along the US-26 Business Loop (Yellowstone Highway). Work will be conducted from Sunnyside Road to the Yellowstone Underpass, and along Broadway Street from the intersection of US-26 to Broadway Bridge.

Drivers through town can expect one-lane closures or to be shifted to one side where work is being completed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as some Saturdays. Night work will be done when streetlight poles are being stood and placed.

Crews will place new poles, luminares, foundations, underground electrical utility and make sidewalk improvements. The project is expected to be complete by late October.

The lighting upgrades will increase safety and improve the pedestrian experience across this section of Idaho Falls. The project was born of recommendations and partnership between the city and the Idaho Transportation Department.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive aware through work zones on these busy routes for the duration of the project. Specific traffic affects and updates can always be found on the Idaho 511 app and at 511.idaho.gov.