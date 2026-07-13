HED opens application for higher education capital funding

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Higher Education Department is now accepting applications for the Higher Education Major Projects Fund, which supports capital improvements at New Mexico’s public colleges and universities.

Institutions have until the close of business Friday, July 17, to submit project requests to the department through the Capital Funding Request and Management System (CFRMS). Funding amounts vary per request to support projects addressing infrastructure needs and long-term facility planning.

The Major Projects Fund supports significant capital improvements across New Mexico’s public colleges and universities, ensuring that campuses statewide can advance long‑term planning, address infrastructure needs and enhance student learning environments.

“For educational institutions preparing to advance major capital projects, the new application process for the Higher Education Major Projects Fund provides a clear pathway and improved tools for submitting funding requests,” said Higher Education Department Cabinet Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez. “We appreciate the collaboration of our partners and remain committed to transparent, efficient and student-centered capital planning.”



Capital improvement projects supported through the Higher Education Major Projects Fund play a vital role in strengthening New Mexico’s higher education infrastructure.