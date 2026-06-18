Campus child care centers awarded $10 million for upgrades

“Access to childcare is essential for student parents, campus employees and families across our communities,” said Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez. “These investments reflect New Mexico’s commitment to supporting working families, expanding opportunity and ensuring that more New Mexicans can pursue higher education without barriers.”

Demand for this funding underscores the statewide need for expanded child care capacity. NMHED received 25 proposals from 18 higher education institutions totaling approximately $119.8 million in requests. Collectively, the projects could expand universal child care to more than 1,260 children. Many of the projects are located in areas experiencing significant shortages of licensed childcare, often referred to as “childcare deserts.”

In addition to supporting families, these facilities strengthen campus-based early childhood education and child development programs, creating hands‑on learning environments for students preparing to enter New Mexico’s early childhood workforce.

Funding recommendations were developed through a statewide review process led by NMHED in collaboration with the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department and the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.

“Universal Child Care becomes real when a parent can leave their child in a safe, quality program steps away from where they learn and work,” said Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. “With the Higher Education Department and our partners across the state, we're meeting families on campus and strengthening care for student parents, campus employees, and the communities they're part of."

Funding availability is contingent upon the successful sale of severance tax bonds, anticipated in June 2026. Awarded institutions can expect funds to become available in early July 2026.

For more information about the New Mexico Higher Education Department and its programs, visit hed.nm.gov.