Brydge Expands Its ProDock Family with Three Vertical Docking Stations for MacBook

ProDock Docking Station with 3 Monitors

New ProDock Solo and ProDock Trio join the refreshed ProDock Duo, extending Brydge's precision vertical docking range.

The ProDock changed how MacBook users think about desk setups. With the ProDock family, we're bringing that same experience to a much wider audience of MacBook users.” — Mat Senton

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brydge today announced the launch of the ProDock family, three vertical docking stations designed to transform any MacBook into a full desktop workstation with a single cable connection.The ProDock family spans the full range of MacBook users: the all-new ProDock Solo brings Brydge's precision vertical docking experience to an accessible price point, ideal for students and remote workers. The refreshed ProDock Duo, Brydge's flagship Thunderbolt 4 dock, gains new features and a refined space black finish; while the all-new ProDock Trio delivers serious bandwidth and multi-display performance for power users who refuse to compromise on desk aesthetics.Each dock shares the trait that made the original ProDock a favourite among MacBook professionals: slide your MacBook in vertically and every port, display, and connection is live instantly, no cables, no clutter, no compromise."The ProDock changed how MacBook users think about desk setups. With the ProDock family, we're bringing that same experience to a much wider audience, whether you're a student who needs one clean monitor and a charging cable, or a creative professional running three 4K displays off a single MacBook Pro."Mat Senton, Co-CEO, BrydgeThe ProDock FamilyAll three docks share Brydge's precision vertical docking design and include 10W MagSafe-compatible wireless charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader as standard. Each is available in a precision-fit model for MacBook Air 13" and 15" (select models) and MacBook Pro 14" and 16" (select models).ENTRY · USB-CProDock Solo $229The Solo brings Brydge's vertical docking experience to more MacBook users than ever. Via USB-C 3.1 (up to 10Gbps), it drives a single 4K display at 60Hz, delivers 90W of laptop charging, and provides 7 ports in a clean vertical form factor, ideal for students and remote workers who want an instant dock-and-go setup.Key specs:▸ USB-C 3.1 up to 10Gbps▸ 1× 4K@60Hz display via HDMI▸ 90W Power Delivery▸ 3× USB-A (5Gbps) + 2× USB-C (5Gbps)▸ Gigabit Ethernet · SD 3.0 · 3.5mm audio · 10W MagSafe wireless charging▸ Recommended for MacBook Air 13" & 15" (M1–M5) and MacBook Pro 14" & 16" (M1 and newer, single-display use)PROFESSIONAL · THUNDERBOLT 4ProDock Duo $399The Duo is the heart of the ProDock family and Brydge's most popular dock. Certified Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps), it drives dual 4K displays at 60Hz, delivers 90W laptop charging, and offers 10 ports including Thunderbolt 4 downstream connections. It's refreshed with a space black finish, an upgraded 10W wireless charging pad (up from 7.5W), and more sustainable packaging.Key specs:▸ Thunderbolt 4 up to 40Gbps · TB5 forwards compatible▸ 2× 4K@60Hz displays simultaneously▸ 90W Power Delivery▸ 3× Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports @15W each▸ 3× USB-A (10Gbps) + 1× USB-C▸ Gigabit Ethernet · SD 4.0 · 3.5mm audio · 10W MagSafe wireless charging▸ Space black finish, new for 2026▸ Recommended for MacBook Air 13" & 15" (M3–M5*) and MacBook Pro 14" & 16" (M1 Pro/Max–M5*)FLAGSHIP · HIGH PERFORMANCEProDock Trio $459The Trio is Brydge's most powerful dock to date. With up to 80Gbps of bandwidth and TB5 compatibility, it drives triple 4K displays at 144Hz, or two 8K displays at 60Hz, while delivering 140W of laptop charging through a single cable. Eleven ports, including three high-speed downstream connections, handle 8K editing, RAID storage, and capture cards without throttling.Key specs:▸ 80Gbps bandwidth, compatible with TB5 MacBooks▸ Triple 4K@144Hz or 2× 8K@60Hz displays simultaneously▸ 140W Power Delivery▸ 3× high-speed downstream ports (1× 30W + 2× 15W)▸ 3× USB-A (10Gbps) + 1× USB-C (10Gbps)▸ 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet · SD 4.0 simultaneous · 3.5mm audio · 10W MagSafe wireless charging▸ Recommended for MacBook Pro 14" & 16" (M4 Pro/Max, M5 Pro/Max)Any ProDock works with any compatible MacBook - what matters is how many displays you plan to run, not which chip you own.Availability & PricingThe Brydge ProDock ProDock Duo, and ProDock Trio are available now exclusively in the United States at Brydge.com, bhphotovideo.com and Focuscamera.com. The Brydge ProDock Solo is available from July 25th.ProDock Solo $229ProDock Duo $399ProDock Trio $459

Brydge ProDock Trio

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