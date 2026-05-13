Brydge Expands Its Aluminium iPad Keyboard Lineup with the Launch of the MAX 13.0

Brydge Max 13.0 iPad All Aluminum iPad keyboard

The Brydge MAX 13.0 completes the MAX range, bringing full-size aluminium keyboard experience to iPad Pro 13", iPad Air 13" and iPad Pro 12.9" users.

The MAX 13.0 completes our lineup and brings the same build quality, hinge design and typing experience that MAX 11.0 customers love to users who prefer a larger format iPad.” — Mat Senton, Co-CEO, Brydge

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park City, Utah: Brydge, the premium iPad accessories brand, today announces the launch of the Brydge MAX 13.0, a full-size aluminium keyboard case for the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4 and M5), iPad Air 13-inch (M3 and M4), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd to 6th generation). The MAX 13.0 completes the new Brydge MAX lineup and marks an important milestone in Brydge’s return to the premium iPad keyboard category.The Brydge MAX 13.0 joins the recently launched MAX 11.0 to form a complete range of premium, all-aluminium iPad keyboards designed to deliver a more laptop-like experience for iPad users. Both models share the signature MAX View Hinge, which offers 270 degrees of viewing freedom, a precision glass trackpad, full-size backlit keys, and Instant-On Bluetooth connectivity.Quote from Co-CEO, Mat Senton“The MAX 13.0 is an important addition to the Brydge lineup and builds on the positive response we’ve seen to the MAX 11.0. Customers have particularly responded to the build quality, hinge design and typing experience, and we’re pleased to bring those same features to users who prefer a larger format. Together, the MAX range reflects our continued focus on creating premium productivity accessories for iPad users.”Mat Senton, Co-CEO, BrydgePRODUCT SPECIFICATIONSCOMPATIBILITY: iPad Pro 13-inch (M4 and M5)270-degree MAX View Hinge for full viewing flexibilityFull-size backlit keys with adjustable brightnessPrecision glass trackpadPremium all-aluminium constructionInstant-On Bluetooth connectivityMagnetic SnapFit case attachmentAVAILABLE IN: SILVER, GRAPHITE BLACK & GRAPHITE BLACK CHROMEBrydge MAX 13.0 Keyboard for iPad Air 13-in & iPad Pro 12.9-in (Gen 3-6) - $229COMPATIBILITY: iPad Air 13-inch (M3 and M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd to 6th generation)270-degree MAX View HingeFull-size backlit keysPrecision glass trackpadPremium all-aluminium constructionInstant-On Bluetooth connectivityAVAILABLE IN: SILVER & CARBON GRAY CHROMEALSO AVAILABLEBrydge MAX 11.0 Keyboard i iPad Pro 11" (M4 & M5)) - $229.00Designed for the latest iPad Pro 11-inch models, the Brydge MAX 11.0 combines a full-size aluminium keyboard, precision glass trackpad and Brydge’s 270-degree MAX View Hinge in a compact form factor.COMPATIBILITY: iPad Pro 11-inch (M4 & M5)Brydge MAX 11.0 for iPad Air & iPad Pro 11" (1st–4th Gen) - $199.00The Brydge MAX 11.0 is also available for iPad Air 11-inch (4th–6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st–4th generation), delivering the same aluminium design, MAX View Hinge and glass trackpad experience across earlier iPad models.COMPATIBILITY:iPad Air 11-inch (4th–6th generation)iPad Pro 11-inch (1st–4th generation)EARLY RECEPTION FOR THE BRYDGE MAX 11.0The MAX 11.0, which launched ahead of the MAX 13.0, has already received strong customer and media feedback. Reviewers have highlighted the 270-degree hinge, all-aluminium build and glass trackpad as standout features. One customer described it as “one of the best keyboard cases available for iPad Pro,” while another noted it “my laptop now works like a Macbook at a fraction of the cost.” A YouTuber who purchased the MAX 11.0 independently described it as “a compelling alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard.”AVOUT BRYDGEBrydge designs and manufactures premium iPad keyboard cases and MacBook docking stations. Founded with the mission of delivering laptop-quality productivity on iPad, Brydge products are manufactured from premium aluminium and developed through Brydge’s US and European teams in partnership with specialist manufacturing partners. The brand is known for its range of premium MacBook docking stations, keyboards, accessories and dedicated customer support. Additional product announcements in the keyboard and docking categories are planned for later in 2026.

Brydge MAX 13.0 The 270° Hinge That Changes Everything

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