Statement from Governor Mills on Fatal Shooting in Biddeford
Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement regarding this morning’s fatal shooting in Biddeford:
“I have been briefed on the fatal shooting in Biddeford this morning involving Federal law enforcement. I know that situations like these are alarming and frightening. The Maine State Police are at the scene supporting and working cooperatively with the Attorney General’s Office, Maine’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner, and Federal officials to determine the facts of what occurred this morning.”
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